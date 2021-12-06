90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Are Alina and Caleb still together?

Alina may have given away the relationship status of her and Caleb through her social media. Pic credit: TLC

Upcoming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Alina posted something on her Instagram that could reveal her relationship status with her partner on the show Caleb.

Alina posted a video with a caption implying her attraction to Caleb and he liked the video.

The couple’s storyline this season involves Caleb’s surprise at Alina’s size in person considering the fact that she is a little person.

Alina also requires the use of a wheelchair since she cannot stand or walk for long periods of time and she worries that might be a turn-off for Caleb.

Caleb is also worried that Alina is keeping something from him that could potentially be hurtful and damaging to their relationship.

Alina Kasha signaled what her relationship status with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days partner Caleb

Alina posted a video of herself on Instagram where a voice says, “Don’t flirt with him.”

She then begins to lip-sync someone saying, “I’m not going to fl…” before the video breaks off into seductive music and a video of Caleb running plays.

In the caption of her post Alina wrote, “Saw this slow motion of @caleb90day and couldn’t resist.. can’t believe the show is out in a week!”

Caleb was among the people who liked the post.

Alina’s post could have possibly been made to garner attention ahead of the premiere, or she might have just wanted to shout Caleb out.

The other 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple have plenty of drama

There are so many things that could happen when meeting someone for the first time and trying to get to know them in person and Before the 90 Days viewers will be taken on that journey by six couples.

The highly anticipated 5th Season of Before the 90 Days promises to be full of scandalous, heartbreaking, desperate, and uncomfortable moments as the couples try to navigate their personal and cultural differences.

These couples have a lot on the line and a great number of stressors to their relationships. In order to move forward successfully, they will have to learn to understand each other and build trust. If they don’t, it will lead to fights, hurt feelings, and potential breakups.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.