Sojaboy refuses sex with 50-year-old girlfriend on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Usman, 32, and his new love interest Kimberly, 50, are off to a rocky start in the upcoming TLC spin-off. Pic credit: TLC

Babygirl Lisa’s ex-husband Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar is back on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5, and there is already trouble in paradise with his new girlfriend, Kimberly Menzies.

Sojaboy is seemingly disinterested in having sex with his new girlfriend in a brand new teaser for the upcoming season.

The Nigerian rapper has embarked on a new relationship with his 50-year-old love interest, who described the TLC star as an “international superstar.”

Like Lisa Hamme, Kimberly is a fan of his music and flew over to Nigeria to further explore their relationship.

The similarities between Lisa and Kimberly are glaring. She appears to have jealousy issues when it comes to other women.

In the first look teaser that dropped last month, Usman’s new love interest throws a glass of water in his face for having another woman star in his music video.

Usman refuses to sleep with new girlfriend

In the new teaser for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it appears Kimberly is just as controlling as Babygirl Lisa.

The 50-year-old appears to try and take over the direction of Usman’s music video, describing the video as unorganized, adding that she is “embarrassed for him.”

In a confessional to the TLC cameras, Sojaboy vents his frustration about his new love interest.

“I don’t really know what comes over Kimberly, but I won’t stand for it,” Usman says in the Before the 90 Days teaser.

In another scene, Kimberly appears puzzled as to why her Nigerian boyfriend refuses to have sex with her.

“Why don’t you want to have sex with me though, I don’t understand,” Kimberly says with a champagne glass in her hand as she tries to woo Sojaboy.

“Where’s my sh*t,” the Nigerian rapper says as he storms out of their hotel room before saying: “Goodnight,” slamming the door behind him.

Are Sojaboy and Kimberly still together?

If the teasers for Before the 90 Days Season 5 is any indication, it looks like history is repeating itself with Usman and Kimberly.

However, the Nigerian rapper is much more hesitant to commit due to his experience with Lisa Hamme.

Usman invites Kimberly to Tanzania to get to know her before committing to a relationship in the upcoming season. Therefore, his refusal to have sex may have more to do with trust issues. As for whether they are still together, that is unclear.

However, they still follow each other on social media, so perhaps they get over their issues as the season progresses.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.