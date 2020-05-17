90 Day Fiance: Lisa freaks out over messages between Usman and another woman

Lisa Hamme is upset with Usman Umar (again) on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days this week. And she might be right to be upset about this particular topic.

In a sneak peek for the new episode of the show, we learn that Usman texted “I love you” to another woman and that Lisa ended up finding out about it.

Usman has a lot of excuses about why he said it, alluding to his opinion that if everyone who said “I love you” to him was counted, that he would have about 100 girlfriends.

Lisa confronts Usman about text messages

In the roughly two-minute clip that is shared below, we enter a conversation that is taking place between Usman, Lisa, and likely a producer of the show. And Lisa does not look pleased.

Lisa had a lot to say about what she found in that text message.

“You know, you might as well have just stuck a knife in my heart when I found that on your phone. You have no idea how much you hurt me. I’m hurt and I’m pissed off and I have every right to be. That’d be like you jumping in my phone and you see that I’m telling some dude that I love them. Not cool.”

Lisa goes on to explain to Usman that she has been cheated on before and it makes her wonder if he is going to cheat on her as well.

Will fans support Lisa now?

For a lot of the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, many TLC viewers have been quite frustrated with Lisa Hamme. That included a lot of anger expressed on social media when she seemed to be very controlling.

A short while ago, a petition was even circulating online to have her removed from the show based on her social media interactions. She wasn’t taken off the program, but it showed that a lot of viewers disliked her.

Recently, spoilers from the upcoming Before the 90 Days Tell All showed Lisa, one of her friends, Usman, and host Shaun Robinson chatting about the season. It was packed with drama as her friend shared her thoughts on everything in a vocal and vulgar way.

It will definitely be interesting to see how everything plays out with Lisa and Usman as Season 4 of Before the 90 Days comes to an end. Will they end up getting married? And is Lisa ready to let Sojaboy have multiple wives like he wants?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.