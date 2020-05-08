90 Day Fiance spoilers: Usman claims to still love Lisa, fights with her foul-mouthed friend

90 Day Fiance spoilers about Usman Umas and Lisa Hamme indicate that he still loves her. At least that is what he said in a new video that has been shared on social media.

The video gets started with an argument taking place between Usman’s music producer and one of Lisa’s friends. It is shared below, but it comes with a warning, as there is a lot of colorful language getting used by Lisa’s friend.

Usman claims he still loves Lisa

One of the main takeaways from this new video is that Usman claims he still loves Lisa and that she still loves him.

Lisa is also taking part in the five-person online conversation, but she doesn’t weigh in on what Usman says at the moment.

Instead, it seems that Lisa is sitting back and letting her friend do a lot of the talking. And boy does her friend like to talk.

Take a look at the video below to see what Lisa’s friend has to say about Usman and to his producer friend. It is certainly an entertaining 70 seconds, to say the least.

It might be necessary to post one more warning, though, as she comes off as being extremely foul-mouthed from this snippet.

Usman and Lisa on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

These latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers about Usman and Lisa serve as an interesting addition to all of the information out there about the couple.

During Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the relationship between Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme has been explored.

Lisa is from Pennsylvania, and at the start of the show was 52 years old. She is a divorced hospice caregiver, and she started a relationship on the internet with Usman.

Usman is from Nigeria and goes by the stage name Sojaboy in the music industry. He is advertised as a celebrity in Nigeria and even wrote a song to and about Lisa.

He was 30 years old at the start of the season.

Recently, Usman was shown buying Lisa a ring, all in the hopes of the couple getting married in Nigeria. But there are still some roadblocks on the show before they can have that wedding.

We also know, now, that Usman wants more than one wife. Is this something that could become a problem in the relationship? It’s definitely something that will get mentioned soon, but the underlying issue is that Usman wants kids.

Will Lisa be on board with sharing Usman with another woman who can also give him children? Tune in to find out on the upcoming episodes of Before the 90 Days Season 4.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.