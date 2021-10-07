LPBW: Matt Roloff celebrates his 60th birthday on a dinner cruise alongside girlfriend Caryn Chandler

Caryn Chandler helped her boyfriend Matt Roloff celebrate his 60th birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff turned 60 years old today and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler was by his side to help him celebrate.

Matt Roloff may be busy and in the thick of pumpkin season at Roloff Farms, but that didn’t stop him from spending some quality time with his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Caryn shared a short and sweet sentiment commemorating her boyfriend’s birthday on her Instagram Feed.

LPBW star Caryn Chandler celebrates Matt Roloff’s birthday with a dinner cruise

The post included a pic of Caryn and Matt seated at a dinner table, Caryn sporting a burgundy dress with ruffle sleeves and a silver chain while Matt donned a plaid shirt that complemented his love interest’s dress.

“60 looks good on you ! HB to my fav guy. I love u,” Caryn captioned the pic.

Caryn’s followers wished her boyfriend a happy birthday in the comments section, with many of them complimenting the good-looking couple.

Caryn listed her location on the post as Portland Spirit Cruises and Events, which offers dinner, brunch, lunch, and sightseeing tours around Portland, Oregon.

For around $86 guests can enjoy a 2 ½ hour downtown dinner cruise in an intimate setting aboard the Portland Spirit with a private, candlelit table, live piano music, and a three-course dinner.

This is the fourth birthday Caryn has been able to celebrate with Matt since they went public with their relationship in 2017.

Prior to going public with their relationship status, Matt divorced Amy Roloff just one year prior after nearly 30 years of marriage and four children together.

Fall birthdays among the LPBW cast

Just three weeks ago, Matt’s ex-wife Amy and their only daughter Molly celebrated their birthdays, which both happen to fall on September 17.

In addition to their daughter Molly, Matt and Amy also share three sons — twins Jeremy and Zach and their youngest son, Jacob.

There will be two more late autumn birthdays to add to the Roloff’s calendar this year, as Jeremy and Jacob are both expecting babies.

Jeremy’s wife, Audrey, is pregnant with their third child, whose gender they’ve decided to keep a secret, and is due in November.

And Jacob’s wife, Isabel, is pregnant with their first child, a son, who is due in December.

Now that pumpkin season is in full swing at Roloff Farms, Matt will have plenty to keep himself busy for his entire birthday month.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.