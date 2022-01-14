90 Day Fiance viewers felt awkward watching Alina and Caleb’s long intimate scene

The intimate scene between Alina and Caleb from the last episode was too much for some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Alina and Caleb had a hot heavy make out scene during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that was a little too long and awkward for viewers’ liking.

Many fans who watched the episode took to social media where they expressed their disdain for the uncomfortable scene that included Caleb shirtless and make out noises.

Fans were not commenting on their different sizes as a reason for the cringe of the scene but rather how long the camera followed them once they started making out to when they started to get more handsy in bed.

Alina Kasha and Caleb Greenwood’s make out scene made 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans feel uncomfortable

Before the 90 Days viewers used Instagram to express their shared discomfort with the intimate scene between Caleb and Alina that played out for what seemed likes ages to onlookers.

One fan page used a still image of shirtless Caleb and clothed Alina on the bed and remarked, “Was this necessary for 2 and half minutes?”

In the caption they added, “I really didn’t need to see this for so long.”

Other viewers were in agreement about the scene being cringy and shared their opinions in the comments.

One person wrote, “I’m hoping the microphone was making their slurps louder than it actually was. Sounded like someone sucking in their drool.”

Another critic said, “That’s when I turned it off.”

The word “cringe” and the phrase “stomach churning” were thrown in before someone else commented, “I had to fast forward. It was awkward. They have zero chemistry.”

Pic credit: @uncensored90daylal/Instagram

Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha have done things that irritated 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers

Before the 90 Days viewers have been skeptical of Caleb for his perceived ignorance about Alina’s needs as a little person. His forethought about having sex with her and not what it would be like to handle her wheelchair and help her get around rubbed viewers the wrong way.

Fans were loving Alina up until an alleged photo surfaced of her appearing to use a variation of the N-word in the caption of a throwback photo. Alina has claimed that the image is photoshopped and denied being responsible for the post.

There is still a long way to go this season on Before the 90 Days, so both of them have room to turn viewers’ opinions around. They each also have their fair share of supporters already with who they have been interacting on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.