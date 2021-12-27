90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers love Alina but are skeptical about her relationship with Caleb

90 Day Fiance fans love Alina but they aren’t sold on Caleb yet. Pic credit: TLC

Caleb and Alina are just one of the new couples we’ve met this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and after they finally have come face to face for the first time, viewers are weighing in.

And while many are loving Alina so far, it doesn’t look like everyone is sold on Caleb yet, with many worried about the way he’s been handling Alina’s disability and wondering if things will get better or worse.

It all started when Caleb met Alina at the airport and didn’t realize that he’d be lugging all the bags and pushing her wheelchair with no help. He didn’t take that well at all.

Then, when they got to the hotel, he realized that he booked a stay at a place with no elevator and they weren’t on the ground floor. He had to lift Alina up and carry her to her room.

Caleb shared his surprise about their height difference despite claims that he and Alina have chatted online for 13 years. Considering their lengthy online friendship, it seems that these two should have known more about what to expect, which is probably why 90 Day Fiance fans are scratching their heads about Caleb. It should surprise no one that fans of the show are calling him out for it.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers question Caleb

One of the more popular tweets about Caleb and Alina on 90 Day Fiance Twitter called him out on his intentions. It read, “So Caleb has considered the logistics of sex with her but not the logistics of pushing her wheelchair for her or helping her?”

So Caleb has considered the logistics of sex with her but not the logistics of pushing her wheelchair for her or helping her? #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/NL7WWY5dVs — AYo Esq. (@Ayo48) December 20, 2021

One of the responses to that tweet agreed and went even further. They wrote, “THAAAAAANK YOOOOOOU! And Caleb throwing off some SERIOUS simmering rage/anger management vibes. He’s MAD that [lightning bolt] Electric Elijah [collision symbol] is there helping but he’s also MAD that he has to help Alina so much. Hey Caleb! You’re smaller than I thought you were, too [middle finger emoji].”



Caleb was even called out for checking the bed after learning that Elijah slept in it prior to his arrival. Alina’s friend Elijah did just the opposite of Caleb and earned plenty of love from Before the 90 Days viewers.

The following tweet seems to sum up how most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers felt about Caleb after watching him interact with Alina for the first time.

Alina gets all the love from 90 Day Fiance fans

Alina didn’t get the hate that Caleb did from 90 Day Fiance fans, with many talking about how “beautiful” she is and taking aim at Caleb for his intentions and his lack of awareness.



They also called him out for complaining about helping Alina, reminding everyone that this is what she deals with every day of her life.

The overall feeling that 90 Day Fiance viewers seem to have about Alina is that they want to make sure that she’s okay. After all, she’s in another country with a near-stranger and she needs a lot of help.

Hopefully, Caleb will come around and prove viewers wrong. That may be the case too, because when Amira tried to pay him a compliment on Instagram, Alina was quick to shoot her down and remind her that Caleb is already taken.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.