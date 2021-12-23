Alina Kasha’s friend Elijah is winning with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans — These are the best reactions

Social media was ablaze with praise for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kasha’s best friend, Elijah. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were introduced to Alina Kasha and her best friend Elijah during the first few episodes of the new season.

Fans immediately fell in love with both of them, specifically Elijah, for his vibrant personality, fierce protection of Alina, and how he is supporting Alina’s meeting with Caleb.

Elijah accompanied Alina to Turkey, where she will meet Caleb so that he could help her physically and also make sure that Caleb has Alina’s best interests at heart.

Before the 90 Days fans took to social media to express their adoration for Elijah and how great of a friend he is turning out to be.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans praised Alina Kasha’s best friend Elijah

Twitter and Instagram were swimming with posts from Before the 90 Days fans who love Elijah’s role in Alina’s life and his attitude when it comes to helping her out and protecting her.

On Instagram, one popular fan page made a meme tribute to Elijah where they used several pictures of him helping Alina and having fun while doing it and wrote, “Bestfriend goals.”

Another fan page made a meme of when Elijah talked about Alina, saying, “She is one of a kind. She is a fierce b***h.”

They added, “All I want for Christmas are these PJs and to be friends with Elijah and Alina.”

They captioned the post, “Do y’all have an opening in the crew?”

Someone who was also a fan remarked in the comments, “He is just the BEST best friend!”

More Before the 90 Days viewers praised Elijah. Pic credit: @realiteasquad/Instagram

On Twitter, more Before the 90 Days viewers praised Elijah with one person using the moment Elijah told Alina to stay beautiful to say, “We all deserve a Elijah in our life.”

Someone else used a still image of Alina and Elijah from the latest episode and said, “Elijah seems like a ride or die.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans will be seeing more of Alina Kasha’s best friend Elijah

Since Elijah went on the trip to Turkey with Alina to make sure Caleb has true intentions, viewers might be able to count on him to get all the tea.

Alina wants Elijah to be there when she needs him and help her from a distance if things go well with Caleb. Caleb expressed his disdain for having a third party there, but he does not have a choice if he wants to see Alina in Turkey.

It will be interesting for viewers to watch as the drama between Alina and Caleb unfolds as Elijah chaperones.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiere on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.