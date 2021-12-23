Alina Kasha reacted to Amira Lollysa’s flirtatious comment on Caleb Greenwood’s photo

After Amira Lollysa commented something seemingly flirtatious on Caleb Greenwood’s post, an Amira critic warned Alina, who responded to the alert. Pic credit: TLC

After fit and confident 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Caleb Greenwood posted a series of thirst trap photos, mostly with his shirt off. Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance star Amira Lollysa took the bait and commented with possible flirtatious emojis.

One fan of Caleb’s partner on the show Alina Kasha alerted Alina to Amira’s comment and accompanied that with a warning that Alina responded to.

Alina responded as if she was going to heed the critic’s advice.

Alina Kasha fielded a warning about Amira Lollysa from a fan after Amira commented on Caleb Greenwood’s post

Caleb posted several shirtless photos showing off his physique as he commented on the experience he had at his first physique show.

The photo drew a lot of attention from fans and Amira Lollysa, who commented using fire emojis.

Amira commented using fire emojis on Caleb’s post, which set Amira’s haters ablaze and even prompted one of them to tag Alina to warn her.

The critic wrote, “@amira_day90 @alinakasha keep an eye on this waffle grinding thirst trap.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

To which Alina responded, “(laughing/crying emoji) thank you for the warning!”

Caleb was not one of the people who liked Amira’s fire emojis comments.

Pic credit: @caleb90day/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are anticipating Alina Kasha and Caleb Greenwood’s first meeting

Even though there is speculation that Alina and Caleb are still together present-day based on their social media activities, Before the 90 Days fans are eager to witness the first time they ever meet in person.

It looks like that will happen during the upcoming episode as Alina headed to the airport with her friend Elijah to meet Caleb on the last episode.

Alina has a bone to pick with Caleb for not choosing a handicap-friendly hotel, where it will be difficult for her to get around as a little person.

Alina also has a lot of trepidation about what Caleb will think about her size in person and how he will feel about the help she needs from him. She also doesn’t want her wheelchair to be a turn-off for him.

Caleb assured her over video call that he was down and ready to help her with whatever she needed, but he also expressed privately that he was not sure what to expect entirely.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiere on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.