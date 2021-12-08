90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Alina opens up about being the first little person on the show

Alina and her love interest Caleb. Pic credit: TLC

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is set to premiere in a matter of days and a teaser for the new season shows some interesting storylines ahead. This might also be the most diverse cast that we’ve seen so far.

We were recently introduced to the new couples and soon we’ll get to see their stories play out. One person set to make her debut is Alina Kasha, the first little person to be cast on the show.

In a recent interview, she dished about representing people with disabilities and why she joined the TLC franchise.

Alina reveals why she joined the show

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently opened up about being on the show and explained why she wanted to be a cast member.

During an interview, Alina explained, “We don’t often see people with disabilities dating other people…especially little people to date average-sized people.”

“Usually [when] you talk about people with disabilities [it’s] something about a concern in their disability but there is so much more than that to life,” said Alina to Entertainment Tonight. “So I just wanted people to see my experience.”

Since Alina is the first little person on the franchise she was asked if that adds any pressure. However, the new Season 5 cast member said her main concern was not saying anything on the show that may offend others like her.

“I don’t think it adds any pressure, maybe a little bit in a way that I hope I didn’t say anything degrading to people like me and I was always correct with my terms that I used to describe myself,” confessed Alina.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Alina says it’s ‘awesome’ being the show’s first little person

During her chat with the media outlet, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the cast member made it clear that she has no hangups about being the first little person on the show.

“I just think that it’s awesome and I kind of love that I’m the first one because I’m not really compared to anyone else,” admitted Alina.

She later opened up about her love interest Caleb who she met on social media years ago but later lost touch. However, they later reconnected and things took off from there.

“The first time we reconnected, after a while, like after we lost touch, it’s just like we clicked. Our sense of humor is kind of similar and for me, it’s pretty important to have fun…” said Alina.

“He has aspirations in life so that just really attracted me and he seemed like someone who I wanna get to know better, and someone I can confide in,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.