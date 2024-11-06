90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield reveals marriage status: ‘I went through hell’

Paola Mayfield is opening up about her marriage to Russ Mayfield.

The former reality TV stars made their 90 Day Fiance debut in Season 1 of the long-running TLC series.

They met while Russ was on a work trip in Paola’s native Colombia, and tied the knot in 2013.

They welcomed their son, Axel, in 2019 and relocated from Oklahoma to Florida.

Although they haven’t appeared in the 90 Day Fiance franchise for some time, Paola has kept her fans and followers in the loop about her personal and professional life on social media.

90 Day Fiance fans know Paola and Russ have struggled quite a bit in their 11-year-long marriage, even separating at one point.

But these days, Paola says she and Russ Mayfield are on much better terms.

Speaking with In Touch, Paola opened up about her marriage, her struggles, and expanding her and Russ’s family.

“I feel like at this point, I do not have that much drama in my life,” the 37-year-old told the publication.

Paola was happy to report that things are looking up for her and Russ.

“I’m so happy for that because, to be honest, I went through hell to be what I am right now and my relationship is doing much better,” Paola continued.

Paola talks about adding another child to her family

During her chat, Paola opened up about adopting a child or welcoming one naturally with Russ.

Paola has dreamed of adopting, and she says that 2025 would likely be the year to make it happen.

“I just feel like I’m ready to,” Paola said of adopting a child. “I want to, but I’m in a moment that I like my career. My career is just going so well.”

As for Paola and Russ’s 5-year-old son, Axel, he’s “super excited” to become a big brother.

“He said he wants a sister, and then I told him, like, ‘Eventually, maybe I will get pregnant again.’ And he was like, ‘Oh my gosh!'” Paola shared.

Paola, who comes from a big family, said that she feels like Axel “needs” a sibling because she doesn’t want him to grow up alone.

Paola has found success in her multi-faceted career

Paola’s plate is certainly full and in the best way possible.

On top of family matters, the South American native is thriving in her career.

Last year, Paola returned to reality TV, winning the $200,000 grand prize on Prime Video’s The Goat.

Taking a break from reality TV, Paola works as a professional wrestler with Women of Wrestling.

“Women of Wrestling is actually bringing, like, this power to make women like, ‘Hey, we’re here. We can do this too,’” Paola said of the all-female organization.

“We can make a show just about women, and we can prove that we are the main event,” Paola touted. “It’s all about women. It’s all about superheroes. We are not just wrestlers; we are superheroes.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.