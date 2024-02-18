Paola and Russ Mayfield have made no ‘official decisions’ regarding their marriage amid rumors they’ve split

90 Day Fiance alums Paola and Russ Mayfield have sparked several rumors that they’re giving up on their marriage.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 1 couple tied the knot in 2013 but have faced quite a few snags since becoming husband and wife.

Paola and Russ even separated at one point and were seeing marriage counselors in an effort to salvage their union.

Amid all of the chatter online that they’ve split, the couple’s rep issued a statement to In Touch about the state of their marriage.

According to Paola and Russ’s rep, the couple’s marriage is still in limbo.

Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House told the publication, “Paola and Russ have not made any official decisions regarding their marriage.”

Paola and Russ Mayfield are ‘making steps to work on’ their marriage

“They are continually making steps to work on their relationship,” she added.

Most recently, Paola raised suspicions when she commented on her and Russ’s relationship on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Paola uploaded a photo of herself in her and Russ’s Florida solarium, and in the caption, wrote, “Stretching and sunbathing 😎 enjoying my last days in Florida 😌.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Paola’s Instagram followers were curious about her marriage to Russ and headed to the comments section to ask how they’d been.

Paola continues to spark suspicion that she and Russ are headed toward Splitsville

When asked how her family and career were doing, Paola noted that her wrestling career was going well, and her son Axel was “growing stronger and healthy.”

But when speaking about her marriage, Paola wrote, “Russ and I, well…”

Paola also insinuated that she’s grown tired of “allowing Russ to be a man” when she replied to another Instagram user.

“Im not stopping him from being who he wants to be,” Paola wrote. “I am actually pushing him and giving him the motivation he needs, but we get tired of that sometimes.”

Paola and Russ’s marital issues have played out on 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Paola and Russ’s marital ups and downs over the years.

After their Season 1 debut, the Mayfields went on to appear in several spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and 90 Day Fiance: Love Games.

According to Paola, she and Russ almost landed a spot in the cast of the most recent spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

However, Paola claimed she’s happy they didn’t end up on 90 Day: The Last Resort and implied that she and Russ’s marriage woes were trivial compared to the other couples’ relationship issues.

Last year, Paola told In Touch, “I was supposed to be on The Last Resort, but it didn’t work. It didn’t work.”

“It’s a bittersweet, like, you know what? I’m glad I didn’t do it,” Paola added. “I didn’t have enough for that to cover, like, compared to what I’m seeing.”

