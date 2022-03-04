90 Day Fiance: Paola and Russ Mayfield ‘talking about’ adoption

Paola Mayfield hopes to expand her family before next year. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield hopes to expand her family with her husband Russ Mayfield before next year.

Viewers will remember Russ and Paola from Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance. Russ, an Oklahoma native, traveled to Colombia, where he met Paola, and the couple married in 2013.

Paola and Russ welcomed their son Axel in 2019, and now they’re hoping to give him a sibling, but Paola said she is done carrying babies.

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield’s ‘biggest goal’ is to adopt by next year

“I do want more kids but maybe an adoption,” Paola shared with Us Weekly. “That’s my biggest goal: to adopt this year or next year. I’m planning on [more babies] but not directly from me.”

Paola shared that she and Russ have been “talking about” adoption as a way to add to their brood. “It’s a long process [and] not that easy, but it’s something that I’ve been really wanting to do for a while. Axel needs a sibling,” Paolo added.

Axel is a typical three-year-old who Paola says loves spending time with his mom. “Right now, he just wants to be with me all the time,” she shared.

“I have some videos of him really close to me. He always wants to jump on me. He always wants Mommy,” Paola continued. “He speaks English and Spanish. He’s growing so fast. [He’s] the love of my life.”

Paola and Russ continue to work on their marriage

Despite taking a break in their marriage during the coronavirus pandemic, Paola and Russ are “working things out,” despite all the “ups and downs” of marriage, and she admittedly doesn’t know what their future holds.

“We have been going through really rough times,” the professional wrestler shared. “I don’t know [what will happen]. We’re trying to make it work, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Paola and Russ currently live together and gave therapy a try via Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you do it [virtually], that’s not the same as going to somebody and being able to express yourself. But we’re trying,” Paola said.

In December 2021, Russ and Pao announced that they had reconciled and were back together. Paola and Russ shared a dance and a kiss in an Instagram post. Paola captioned the video, “We believe in second chances.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.