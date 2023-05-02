Paola Mayfield confirms appearance on new competitive reality TV show: ‘I’m back!’

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield is making a return to reality TV.

Paola and her husband, Russ Mayfield, appeared during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance back in 2014.

Since then, Paola has appeared on several spinoffs of the flagship series, including Pillow Talk, Happily Ever After?, and Self-Quarantined.

Paola took a break from reality TV to focus on her career as a professional wrestler (stage name Paola Blaze) and her work in the fitness industry as a personal trainer, Zumba instructor, and nutritionist.

But now, the Colombian-born beauty is making a reality TV comeback, and in a big way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paola recently took to Instagram to announce that she’ll appear in a new competitive reality TV series, The Goat, coming to Amazon Freevee in a race to be crowned the “greatest reality star of all time.”

Paola Mayfield to appear on Amazon Freevee’s reality TV show The Goat

In the post, Paola posed alongside her castmates, including a bevy of other stars from the reality TV world.

“I’m back, mis amores! Wish me luck on my first-ever competition show!” Paola wrote in the accompanying caption. “#THEGOAT only on @amazonfreevee.”

Paola received plenty of love in the comments section of the post, including from several of her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates.

Darcey Silva of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey left a slew of red-heart emojis, while David Toborowsky wrote to Paola, “Best of luck.”

Paola received well wishes from her followers. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Tiffany Franco told Paola she was “So excited” for the brunette beauty, while Cortney Reardanz commented, “Can’t wait.”

Several other reality TV stars congratulated Paola, with Lauren Speed from Love Is Blind and Joey Sasso from Perfect Match both commenting, “Pao Pao!”

Some fellow reality TV stars wished Paola luck. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Paola hinted at her return to the small screen. Last month, she tweeted about a “new chapter” coming to her life.

Then, as Monsters and Critics also reported, there was speculation that Paola would be joining the cast of a show currently in production. A Vevmo forum thread made the announcement online, and it looks as though their report was accurate.

90 Day Fiance alum Paola will be joined by a lengthy list of other reality TV stars

On The Goat — hosted by Daniel Tosh — Paola will be joined by seasoned reality TV stars Jason Smith of Food Network Star, Teck Holmes from The Challenge and The Real World: Hawaii, Davonne Rogers from Big Brother and The Challenge, Wendell Holland from Survivor, Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City, Tayshia Adams from The Bachelorette, Alyssa Edward from Drag Race, Lauren Speed from Love Is Blind, comedienne CJ Franco, Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset and The Traitors, Joey Sasso from The Circle and Perfect Match, Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules, and Joe Amabile from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Amazon Freevee shared the same photo as Paola’s on their official Instagram, along with their own announcement, seen below.

Per the video-on-demand streaming service, “A competition to be the greatest reality star of all time? Hosted by comedian #DanielTosh? Sounds goated, I’m in 😎 The GOAT is coming to Freevee soon.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.