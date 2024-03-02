Paola Mayfield hints that she regrets taking husband Russ back: ‘Why did I do it?’

Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield have been facing some major hurdles in their marriage.

The 90 Day Fiance OG couple’s relationship has been a rocky road for the past 11 years, especially in recent months.

Amid gossip that they’ve split for good, Paola recently stirred up more rumors with a video she shared with her fans.

Paola took to TikTok over the weekend to record a video of herself that seemingly implied that she regrets giving Russ a second chance.

The Colombian native filmed herself at home, clad casually in an orange tank top with a white bandana tied in her hair.

With an expressionless look on her face, Paola stared into the distance as music played in the background.

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield teases trouble in her marriage once again

A voiceover of Rose’s Song from the musical Gypsy played as Paola mouthed the words, “All that work and what did it get me?”

Paola rolled her eyes, looking exasperated as she continued to film herself as the voiceover asked, “Why did I do it?”

Paola included a caption on the video written in Spanish along with a translated English caption that read, “When I did all I could to get out of there and now he is taking me back.”

The 36-year-old mom of one didn’t add any context to her video, but it surely appears as though there is trouble in paradise once again.

Paola and Russ’s marriage status is in limbo

As Monsters and Critics reported, Paola and Russ issued a joint statement via their rep last month regarding the state of their marriage.

Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House told In Touch, “Paola and Russ have not made any official decisions regarding their marriage.”

“They are continually making steps to work on their relationship,” she added.

Paola and Russ seem to live separate lives, at least on social media

Paola and Russ have refrained from including each other in their Instagram posts as of late.

The last time they appeared together in either of their feeds was mid-February when Russ uploaded a video of himself and Paola enjoying a boat ride at sunset.

Russ didn’t mention anything about their marriage in the post, and in the caption, he wrote, “Grande gracias to great friends who know a good evening 😎.”

The last time Russ made an appearance on Paola’s Instagram feed was in December 2023, along with their son, Axel.

Paola captioned the share with a hashtag that read #moments, not elaborating on her relationship in the family snap.

So, could Paola’s latest social media upload indicate that she and Russ are on the outs once again?

At this point, this couple has stirred up so many rumors about their relationship that we wouldn’t be surprised either way.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.