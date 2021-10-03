7 rumors about the Duggars which turned out to be true

Joy-Anna and Jessa Duggar have been the target of many Duggar rumors. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar family is constantly under scrutiny for every move they make.

From baby watches to courting rumors, so much comes out about the famous family weekly.

Their journey on reality TV was a long one, and each time one of the Duggar siblings got married or announced a pregnancy, their popularity soared.

With so many rumors surrounding the Duggars, deciphering fact from fiction isn’t always easy.

It becomes especially difficult to decipher the truth when they stay quiet about whatever the latest rumor discusses.

These are seven rumors that circulated about the Duggars that turned out to be true.

Jedidah Duggar courting Katelyn Nakatsu

Last fall, Jessa Duggar did a YouTube video that chronicled the fall party the Duggars held at their home. Plenty of the siblings, their kids, and family friends were in attendance.

It was then that Jessa teased Jedidiah Duggar about painting a pumpkin for his sweetheart. It was subtle, but plenty of followers noticed.

After weeks of speculation and circulation around social media, it was revealed that Jedidiah was set to marry Katelyn Nakatsu the day before Easter.

Their wedding invites leaked, and then their engagement video was found. Neither commented on the rumors and when they finally tied the knot, they went social media official with a wedding photo.

Now, the couple is expecting their first child in April 2022.

2019 raid at the car dealership

Josh Duggar ran the car lot. Pic credit: TLC

Back in November 2019, reports circulated that there had been a raid at one of the places affiliated with the Duggars.

Immediately, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar stated that the reports were unfounded and said they were unaware of anything of the like happening.

The hype died down for several months, but then, everything came to a head when Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021.

Currently, he is awaiting trial. It is set to begin on November 30, 2021. If convicted, Josh could face up to 40 years in prison and a hefty fine.

Lauren Swanson miscarriage

At the end of 2018, news circulated that Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar were expecting. It had been talked about a lot.

A leak revealed Lauren and Josiah Duggar had lost their first baby not long after the news spread. She experienced a miscarriage shortly after revealing their news to the families.

It happened while filming, and was a big update on that season of Counting On. The couple took to social media to announce the news and mourn their loss.

They have been absent from social media for nearly a year now. Josiah and Lauren were featured in photos shared by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of a family fun event, but their account remains inactive.

Jill Duggar rift with the family

Michelle Duggar and Jill Duggar have a complicated relationship. Pic credit: TLC

For months, there was speculation that Jill Duggar was alienated from her family. She and Derick Dillard missed family holidays, and it was noticed by followers who wondered why everyone wasn’t spending time together.

Derick was the one who confirmed the rift, revealing that the couple needed permission to be at the big house. It was shocking to many, as the family has always been portrayed as being close-knit.

Things are rocky between Jill and her parents, as both have confirmed their relationship needs repair. Where things stand now remains unknown, but they haven’t been seen doing family things together.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s rainbow baby

After losing her daughter Annabell Elise at 20 weeks gestation, Counting On fans kept asking if Joy-Anna Duggar was pregnant again.

She was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and was due in November alongside three of her sisters-in-law. Unfortunately, she lost her baby girl after visiting an ultrasound tech for her growth scan in the summer. It was then that they realized the baby girl no longer had a heartbeat.

Counting On touched upon the loss and showed viewers where Joy-Anna and Austin had Annabell buried. It was on his family’s property, and the couple took time to mourn and be together as they worked through the devastating loss.

When the pregnancy was announced, it was after weeks and weeks of speculation and rumors about whether she fell pregnant so soon. The couple documented everything for YouTube, which was how they shared the news with the world.

Evelyn Mae is Joy-Anna’s rainbow baby. She recently celebrated her first birthday and appears to be thriving as she plays with her big brother and a slew of cousins.

Josh Duggar’s cheating on Anna Duggar

Josh Duggar was unfaithful. Pic credit: TLC

Back in 2015, it was rumored that Josh Duggar was an unfaithful individual. He wasn’t high on the radar, but some 19 Kids and Counting fans weren’t sure about him.

In May of 2015, news of his inappropriate touching of his sisters was made public. That scandal rocked the family and got their reality TV show canceled.

Then, news of his account with the extra-marital affair site, Ashley Madison, was put out in the open. Danica Dillon came forward with information about Josh, and it was revealed he had cheated on Anna Duggar.

He was put through a rehab center in Rockford, Illinois, to deal with the issues brought to light. The Duggar family then did a special about what happened, and the TLC network rebooted their show without Josh and his family being a part of filming.

Anna did participate in Counting On, as did their children. She wasn’t given birth specials, though.

Justin Duggar getting engaged as soon as he was 18

When Duggar fans found out Justin Duggar was courting Claire Spivey, it was immediately speculated he would become engaged.

That is exactly what happened. Justin celebrated his 18th birthday and proposed to Claire Spivey right away. The couple tied the knot in February 2021 and are currently living in Texas, not too far from her parents.

He is the first Duggar sibling to get married quickly after becoming a legal adult, but he had reportedly been courting Claire for months before it was announced on the series finale of Counting On.

As of now, there is no confirmed baby on the horizon for the newlyweds, but there are already rumblings of a possible pregnancy.

There have been several rumors about the Duggar family over the years. They have a huge fan base that consists of people who genuinely want what’s best for them and others who enjoy critiquing and slamming the family any chance they get.

These seven rumors that circulated on social media were proven to be true about the Duggar family. Of course, these are just a portion of what circulates, and as you can see, only a few are founded in truth.