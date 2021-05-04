Danica Dillon speaks out about Josh Duggar arrest, slams Anna for staying by his side

Danica Dillon is commenting on Josh’s arrest and slamming Anna. Pic credit: TLC

Danica Dillon is speaking out about Josh Duggar and his arrest on child pornography charges.

She is the former porn star who allegedly had a terrifying encounter with the former reality TV star when she worked at a strip club he visited in 2015.

When Josh faced the back-to-back scandals in 2015, Danica Dillon spoke up about her sexual encounter with him and filed a lawsuit against him. Unfortunately for her, it was a losing battle as she couldn’t take on the Duggar family and their money.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Danica Dillon talks Josh Duggar arrest

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Danica Dillon talked about her experience with Josh Duggar in detail. She described their encounter and how it affected her life, even contributing to the breakdown of her marriage at that point.

When she was asked about the news regarding Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges, she wasn’t shocked.

Danica said, “I’m not shocked by it. I’m not shocked in the least. He’s been a disgusting man his entire young adult life.”

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Going on, she replied, “I know who he is, millions of people have read who he is, but he’s never faced any kind of repercussion, any kind of justice.”

What did she say about Anna Duggar?

After learning that Anna Duggar is remaining by her husband’s side despite the charges against him, there has been an ongoing debate about whether she is an enabler or victim in the situation.

Of course, Danica Dillon also weighed in on what she thinks about Anna and her decision to stay with Josh Duggar after the back-to-back scandals in 2015 and what he is being accused of in his latest brush with the law.

She told the Daily Mail her thoughts on Anna, saying, “It’s disgusting that you know that he’s a predator, you know he was inappropriate with children before, and yet you continue to give him more children. You continue to put your children’s lives at risk. I don’t understand it, I will never understand it.”

Danica then finished with, “There’s something so sick and twisted for a man to be accused of child pornography and to be sat there smiling and his wife saying ‘It’s ok, we’re going to be ok.'”

Tomorrow, Josh Duggar will appear for a detention hearing to find out if he will be granted a bond or remain behind bars until his trial set for July.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.