1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton celebrates her 36th birthday

Tammy Slaton is celebrating her birthday with a sweet gift from her boyfriend, Phillip.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has become active on social media again after taking a short break. She was getting tons of criticism and negative comments and decided to stop sharing her life with the public for a short time.

After her Instagram account was banned multiple times, Tammy resurfaced on TikTok, where she continues to grow her fan base and share memorable moments of her life with her followers.

Her fans have continuously asked for updates on her health, which Tammy has responded that she can’t answer many questions due to her contract with TLC. She has, however, stated that everything with her weight loss journey is going as planned.

To keep her followers engaged, Tammy shared a slideshow of pictures to commemorate her 36th birthday which is on July 27. The photos show Tammy in multiple poses showing off her weight loss and her newly permed hair.

She also shared the birthday gift she received from her boyfriend, Phillip. The two recently reconnected and seem to be working things out in their relationship.

Tammy Slaton received flowers for her birthday

In her video, Tammy showed her followers the gift her boyfriend sent her for her birthday. Phillip, who calls himself The BBW King, sent Tammy a present since the two could not be together.

He sent Tammy a large bouquet of red, pink, yellow and white roses. After posing with them for a few pics, Tammy placed them in a vase and displayed them in her room. She tagged Phillip in her caption and wrote, “Thank you for my flowers, I love you.”

Unfortunately, Tammy is unable to celebrate her birthday out in the town. She is still in rehab and can’t travel. She is also filming Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters where she says she must do her best to avoid revealing any spoilers.

Tammy and Phillip announced they were back together in early June. The two separated last year, and Tammy got a restraining order against him. They now claim to be working on improving their relationship and often express their feelings for one another online.

Despite claiming that he only dates women who weigh over 300 pounds, Tammy says Phillip supports her weight loss journey and is helping her reach her goals.

Tammy Slaton is filming for Season 4

Months ago, Tammy confirmed that 1000-Lb. Sisters would return for another season. She recently revealed that filming began in June and will likely be early 2023 before new episodes are released.

The sisters have lots of news to share with viewers in the upcoming season. Tammy is planning to be released from rehab and will have gastric bypass surgery. Amy recently gave birth to her second child and hopes to continue losing weight.

Tammy will also likely move in with Amy again as she recovers from surgery. The sisters have had disagreements, believing they were in different places in their lives. However, they are now both in relationships and focused on their health once again.

Season 4 will likely focus on the sisters reconnecting as they continue to fight to reach their health goals. Fans are also anticipating the return of Tammy and Amy’s older brother, Chris Combs, who joined them on a weight loss journey and quickly became a favorite on the show.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.