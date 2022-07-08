1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby

Amy Slaton expands her family with the birth of her second child. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Slaton and husband Michael Halterman have officially become a family of four.

At the top of the year, Amy broke the news that they were expecting another child. Already parents to son, Gage, they were excited to expand their family.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star just announced she gave birth this week. After becoming a mom for the second time, Amy shared the new with her fans on social media, and gave details about the highly anticipated birth.

Amy Slaton delivered her second son

Amy shared a series of photos to her 450K Instagram followers sharing the good news of her son’s birth. Amy and her husband can be seen proudly holding their newborn as he peacefully sleeps.

The post revealed the couple chose the name Glenn Allen Halterman. His older brother, Gage, was also present to welcome him into world. A picture of the two boys bonding was also shared by Amy.

Amy gave an exclusive interview with People where she shared Glenn was delivered by C-section on July 5. He measured 17.5 inches long and weighed just over 5 pounds.

About her birth, Amy said, “The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys. Our family is complete!”

During her pregnancy, Amy revealed that this would be the last baby for the couple. She planned to have her tubes tied and hopes to continue her weight loss journey once she receives approval from her doctor.

Is Amy returning to 1000-Lb. Sisters?

Recently, Amy’s older sister Tammy let fans know that filming for Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters has begun. She says viewers can expect to see new episodes some time in 2023.

Although anticipation for the new season is high, many fans are concerned that Amy will not be involved. After announcing her pregnancy, she talked about her hesitations to continue filming. The number of hours she was required to film was beginning to take a toll on her body and she felt she needed to step away.

Amy told the network she would consider continuing with the show if they agreed to be more flexible with her filming schedule. Her children are her priority, and she is hoping to spend more time with them.

Neither sister has shared if Amy will be featured in Season 4. However, with Tammy finally getting her bariatric surgery and leaving rehab, she will be with her sister as she recovers. This means viewers will likely see glimpses of Amy even if she is not part of the main cast.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus with episodes streaming on Discovery+.