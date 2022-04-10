1000-Lb. Sisters: Chris Combs shares an update on his ‘rewarding’ weight loss journey

Chris Combs shows off his weight loss in a new picture on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Chris Combs quickly became the breakout star of 1000-Lb. Sisters when the older brother to Tammy and Amy showed up to support his sisters’ weight loss journeys.

After acknowledging he also had health issues and had struggled to lose weight in the past, he decided he also wanted to pursue a weight loss journey and have surgery to help him achieve his goals.

Chris got serious about his diet, and after being approved for surgery, he began shedding pounds and becoming a slimmer version of himself. Now the father of four is one step closer to reaching his goal weight and continues to share his journey with fans.

Chris shows off his weight loss on Instagram

It’s been a while since Chris has given fans an update on his weight and how he’s been feeling since his surgery. While the reality star does regularly connect with fans on social media, he has not posted about his weight loss in some time.

Chris decided it was time to show off his weight loss and posted a couple of photos on his Instagram recently. He shared a before and after picture, showing himself at his former heavier size, followed by a recent picture that highlights his weight loss.

In the caption, Chris says, “I would have to say this has been the hardest but the most rewarding journey I’ve ever done.”

One fan asked Chris, “What’s the time difference between the two pictures??”

Chris responded, “five or six years.”

A fan asks Chris about the time difference between the pictures he posted. Pic credit: @chris.combs.5243/Instagram

Fans of the show may recall Chris sharing that one of his goals was to get below 250 pounds, which he says is a size he hasn’t been since he was in high school. He also stated part of his motivation was to encourage his wife and kids to embrace a healthier lifestyle and to be an example for them.

Chris did not reveal how much he currently weighs, but it appears he’s well on his way to reaching his goal.

Fans react to Chris’ weight loss

The comments section of Chris’ post was filled with positivity and fans sharing their praises and compliments. One fan commented, “Good for you Chris! What an amazing accomplishment! You look great!”

Another fan wanted to let Chris know they “admire” his “positivity and enthusiasm,” and simply wanted to encourage him on his journey.

Fans share their support for Chris on his weight loss journey. Pic credit: @chris.combs.5243/Instagram

Another fan said, “Amazing job! It’s amazing to see someone so positive and making the right decisions for themselves and their family on TV!”

Yet another fan wanted to let Chris know that his journey was “very inspirational for others.”

Fans comment their praises for Chris as he continues to lose weight. Pic credit: @chris.combs.5243/Instagram

Although he has been silent about his future on 1000-Lb. Sisters, some fans are hoping to see him in Season 4 to continue following his journey. Chris has stated he’s hoping his weight loss will also encourage his sister, Tammy, to focus on her health as well, so that that they can continue this process together.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.