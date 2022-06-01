1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton’s duplex robbed while she is away in rehab

Tammy Slatvon’s home was broken into while she’s away in rehab. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton has received some bad news about her home in Kentucky.

While the 1000-Lb. Sisters star is in rehab, the duplex that she once shared with younger sister, Amy, was robbed.

The rehab facility where Tammy is staying is located in Ohio. So, fortunately the reality star was not home during the invasion. However, thieves did some damage to the property and stole a few valuable items from the sisters.

Amy discovered the robbery at her former home

According to reports from The Sun, a county deputy in Kentucky confirmed the break-in at the Slaton home.

He told The Sun, “The burglary happened shortly after the Slaton sisters moved out. The burglar[s] must have seen the home was unoccupied and broke in.”

Amy was the one who discovered the damage. She went to the house to check things out and make sure everything was okay since it has been empty for some time. The Sun reported that a source close to the family says Amy sent Tammy pictures of the break-in, which had signs of a forced entry.

The duplex Tammy and Amy shared was recently robbed. Pic credit: TLC

The source revealed that Amy confirmed some of their valuables were taken, in addition to some furniture pieces and their washer and dryer. The suspects broke in through the back door and robbed the home of Tammy’s next-door neighbor.

The incident has left the Slaton sisters wanting to sell the home they once shared. According to the same source, both Tammy and Amy are concerned that the robbery is because of “a crazy fan.”

According to the county deputy, the suspect(s) have not been caught and there is still an ongoing investigation.

Tammy and Amy will likely live together again

The news of the robbery comes just as Tammy and Amy are preparing for major milestones in their lives.

Tammy is making progress while in rehab. She was recently approved for bariatric surgery which is scheduled to take place in Atlanta later this month. Amy is just a few weeks shy of her due date where she will be having her second child with her husband, Michael.

The decision to sell their duplex makes sense. Amy recently purchased a new home for her growing family and has not lived with Tammy in months. And although Tammy may possibly be released from rehab in the near future, she will likely be living with Amy once again.

It was previously reported that while she’s been away, Tammy has been struggling to pay her bills, which includes her house payment. Amy is expecting Tammy will have to move in with her once she returns to Kentucky until she is back on her feet.

Tammy has confirmed she is filming for Season 4 of their show. Her surgery as well her recovery will likely be the main storylines for the upcoming season. It’s possible that viewers will see the sisters living under the same roof again as they both continue their weight loss journeys.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.