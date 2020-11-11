Prodigal Son Season 2 reveals new night, premiere date

Prodigal Son is finally set to return.

Fox released most of its 2021 winter schedule and it includes the release date of Prodigal Son Season 2, as well as news that it is switching nights on the schedule.

Prodigal Son Season 2 release date

Deadline reported that Prodigal Son will return to Fox on January 12, 2021.

This was part of an overall announcement that also revealed the release dates for The Masked Dancer (Dec. 27), Call Me Kat (Jan. 3), Last Man Standing (Jan. 3), Hell’s Kitchen (Jan. 7), The Resident (Jan. 12), 9-1-1 (Jan. 18), and 9-1-1: Lone Star (Jan. 18).

This means all Fox’s dramas and sitcoms will wait until the new year to debut their new seasons.

The big news here is also that Prodigal Son is changing nights, from its original home on Monday nights to Tuesdays for the show’s second season.

Tuesday nights also include medical drama, The Resident, which will premiere before Prodigal Son on Jan. 12, at 8/7c on Fox.

Prodigal Son updates

Tom Payne returns as Malcolm Bright, the son of a convicted serial killer. Bright works for the New York Police Department after a career as an FBI profiler.

Martin Sheen stars as his father, Dr. Martin Whitly, the serial killer who Malcolm still keeps in touch with in prison and often helps with some of his problems.

Halston Sage plays Malcolm’s younger sister Ainsley, who murdered a man at the end of Season 1 and is possibly drifting into her father’s territory as a killer.

“That’s something we’d like to explore, and whenever we’re breaking down our stories, we not only break down the mystery of what people do but also the mystery of what’s happening inside their minds. It’s definitely going to be a big part of Season 2,” co-creator Chris Fedak said about Season 2.

With the Season 1 Big Bad, Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) dead, it is assured that Season 2 will either have another Big Bad or it could just follow the brother and sister as they try to navigate a world that was shaken up by the revelation about their dad in Season 1.

Also returning for the second season of Prodigal Son is Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Bellamy Young as Malcolm’s mother Jessica Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Detective Dani Powell, and Keiko Agena as Dr. Edrisa Tanaka.

“Malcolm‘s able to look at the crimes as if he was viewing them as the killer due to his family history, which gives him unique insight into crucial details and provides clues that others might not always see.”

Prodigal Son Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 9/8c on Fox.