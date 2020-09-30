The Resident Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Viewers are awaiting word on The Resident Season 4 after several storylines were left unresolved in the third season.

The Fox medical drama will be back again for more episodes, joining several other popular shows on the network.

Here’s what we know about the return of The Resident for a fourth season along with cast updates and possible spoilers.

This article provides everything that is known about The Resident Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of The Resident?

On May 19, Fox renewed The Resident for a fourth season. The announcement came via TVLine, among other sources, indicating the show would be back despite being down 20 percent in terms of viewership from the second season.

The show will rejoin other renewed shows on Fox, including 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Prodigal Son, and Last Man Standing. The latter of these was revealed as having been renewed along with The Resident.

“The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement.

“We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television,” he added, per Deadline.

Release date latest: When does The Resident Season 4 come out?

The third season officially premiered back on September 24, 2019. It wrapped up after 20 episodes on April 7, 2020.

Season 2 also premiered in September of 2018, so the fourth season was expected to arrive then. However, the first season had a January 2018 premiere.

The coronavirus pandemic put many production plans on halt or shifted timelines of when shows will release, it leaves things up in the air. Still, we’re expecting a Season 4 release of around mid-to-late 2021.

The Resident Season 4 cast updates

Most of the main cast should return for The Resident Season 4. That should include Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Emily VanCamp as nurse Nicollete Nevin, Manish Dayal as resident/internist Devon Pravesh, and Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain.

Viewers should also see Malcolm-Jamal Warner returning as cardiothoracic surgeon AJ “The Raptor” Austin, Jane Leeves as orthopedic surgeon Kitt Voss, and Shaunette Renee Wilson as surgical resident Mina Okafor, among other cast members.

The Resident Season 4 spoilers

The coronavirus pandemic caused Season 3 of the medical drama series to end prematurely. Instead of 23 episodes, there were only 20, leaving some storylines unfinished.

A portion of the third season dealt with the staff at Chastain Park Memorial as they tried to contain the spread of the Candida auras superbug. They managed to prevent it from spreading through the hospital.

However, Kit Voss learned that son-in-law Derek was intubated with a contaminated ventilator, which caused him to contract the fungus.

Staff discovered that Derek had an abscess on his spine, and Dr. Cain was the only one able to operate to try to remove it. He did so successfully.

Cain also had to try to perform surgery for his ex-girlfriend Justine before it was too late, as her health had taken a turn for the worse. Unfortunately, that surgery did not work, and Justine died in surgery.

To top things off, Red Rock’s Logan Kim was looking to get rid of Cain from the hospital and give more power and influence to Conrad. As the season ended prematurely, viewers never saw the outcome of all that and whether or not Conrad accepted the offer.

Luckily for viewers, with The Resident Season 4, some of these unfinished stories can be explored further.

“We had all these building blocks — scripts that were written, and some extra shot footage. And now we have this period of time where we can look at those pieces and say, ‘How best do we want to use the things we’re still excited about?'” said executive producer Todd Harthan, responding to how unresolved Season 3 storylines might be part of the fourth season.

“We’re not just saying we’ll take the next three [episodes] and start the next season [with them]. There are some big pieces that will remain intact, but some other things are being reimagined,” Harthan added, per TV Line’s report.

Season 4 premiere details

The Resident co-creator Amy Holden Jones also gave US Weekly exclusive details about the Season 4 premiere.

It will involve the coronavirus pandemic, “focusing on the effect on our hero doctors and nurses as they risk their lives daily.”

“Long-term, sadly, the after-effects of COVID-19 will go on, even after we have a vaccine, and we’ll be there to show that as well,” Holden Jones said.

She also said that there were no outside consultants needed to create the episode. Instead, a doctor and nurse who are part of the writing staff helped with the details.

The premiere episode was written by Dr. Daniela Lamas, who works in an ICU in Boston, along with M.D. Eric Lu. So far, there’s no release date for the Season 4 premiere, beyond knowing it will arrive sometime in 2021.

The Resident Season 4 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on Fox.