Prodigal Son Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Prodigal Son is an American crime drama series starring Tom Payne as a former FBI profiler Malcolm Bright who is now working with the New York Police Department.

Malcolm‘s able to look at the crimes as if he was viewing them as the killer due to his family history, which gives him unique insight into crucial details and provides clues that others might not always see.

Additionally, he’s also dealing with his father, who is locked up in an asylum after committing 23 murders under the serial killer moniker, The Surgeon.

After the first season of the Fox series wrapped up this past April, viewers are hoping to see more of the exciting episodes. Here’s what we know as far as Prodigal Son Season 2 coming out.

This article provides everything that is known about Prodigal Son Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Prodigal Son?

The good news for fans is that they have confirmed there will be a Season 2 for the Prodigal Son series. The show was renewed for a second season on Fox back in May 2020.

In a recent interview with This Morning, star actor Michael Sheen, Prodigal Son’s Dr. Whitly, also indicated that the writers were hard at work developing the script for the second season, which shows progress towards Season 2.

Based on finale spoilers, and comments from the show’s co-creators, they have things planned they want to explore in the new season, including one major twist (see spoilers below).

That said, they’ve yet to start filming for the new season, but are hoping to in the coming months when they can do so safely.

Release date latest: When does Prodigal Son Season 2 come out?

As part of an official renewal statement that came out in May, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn mentioned a timetable for the return of the show.

“We’d like to thank our friends Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we’re thrilled to have Prodigal Son return for our 2020-21 slate,” Thorn said.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced many movies and television shows to postpone production and change release plans to ensure the safety of everyone involved. That said, actor Michael Sheen indicated that things might be moving forward soon.

Sheen, who plays Malcolm’s father, Dr. Whitly, recently said in his interview, “we’re hoping that maybe around October time we’ll be able to start. But obviously, it has to be done safely.”

“I’m just trying to grow my hair and beard as long as I possibly can so that when we start season two, I’ve got a strong look,” the actor added with regards to the delay.

The first season of the crime drama series originally debuted on September 23, 2019, and wrapped up after 20 episodes in late April of 2020.

With filming starting possibly in October, it could mean the show returns in early 2021, but they may wait a bit longer to unveil Season 2.

For now, it’s anyone’s guess until filming can safely begin, but fans should most likely see Prodigal Son back in 2021.

Prodigal Son Season 2 cast updates

Tom Payne should continue to reprise his role as Malcolm Bright, with Lou Diamond Phillips continuing as Gil Arroyo.

Based on his interview and comments, Michael Sheen will also be back as Malcolm’s father, Dr. Martin Whitly.

Detective Dani Powell (Aurora Perrineau) and Dr. Edrisa Tanaka (Keiko Agena) seem like they should both return for the new season.

Other key characters include Malcolm’s young sister Ainsley, played by Halston Sage and Malcolm’s mother Jessica Whitly, played by Bellamy Young. It’d be surprising if they weren’t both back.

Actor Kasjan Wilson portrayed the younger Malcolm that appeared throughout the Season in flashbacks, so we’d expect him back as well for more of the same.

Dermot Mulrooney played a major recurring character named Nicholas Endicott. While it’s possible they could bring him back, the final episode could suggest otherwise.

Should we learn of any new cast details, we’ll provide the latest updates here.

Prodigal Son Season 2 spoilers

The ending of the first season of Prodigal Son set things up for the future in terms of a significant plot twist.

Throughout the season, Malcolm was coming to grips with the fact he had a serial killer father. In the finale, he nearly shot the monstrous Dr. Endicott but stopped himself so he wouldn’t be a murderer just like dad.

Unfortunately, his sister Ainsley didn’t follow that same thought process or was in another place mentally. She snuck up behind Endicott and slit his throat before stabbing him numerous times to kill him.

As Malcolm spoke to his father on the phone, he hinted that Ainsley had just done something terrible. That brought joy to Dr. Whitly, who said, “My girl!” as the episode closed.

That plot twist seems like it could be a significant part of a second season. In a late April TVLine interview, co-creators, Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver talked about what’s to come.

“That’s something we’d like to explore, and whenever we’re breaking down our stories, we not only break down the mystery of what people do but also the mystery of what’s happening inside their minds. It’s definitely going to be a big part of Season 2,” Fedak commented.

A few other revelations or big moments from the finale also included Gil getting stabbed by Nicholas’ assistant and going to the hospital. Malcolm met Sophie Sanders, aka the Girl in the Box.

She confessed to murdering Eddie, the man who killed Eve. However, Malcolm decided against turning her in for it.

Now fans will wait to see what’s next for Malcolm, Ainsley, Gil, Dr. Whitly, and the rest of the FOX show’s characters in Season 2.

Prodigal Son is currently on hiatus on FOX with Season 2 TBA.