9-1-1 Season 4 release date latest: When is it coming out?

9-1-1 is coming back to Fox for Season 4 and fans are eagerly looking forward to another season of adrenalin-pumping action.

The drama series — co-created and co-executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear in collaboration with 20th Century Fox Television — premiered on Fox in January 2018.

The series, which stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Aisha Hinds, follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders — dispatchers, paramedics, firefighters, and police officers — who try, at risk to their own lives, to save other people’s lives.

After 9-1-1 Season 3 ended in May with responders rushing to rescue victims involved in a train derailment, fans have been asking whether there will be more of the exciting series on Fox and what might come next.

Fans expected that Fox would renew 9-1-1 for Season 4 after Season 3 ended as the highest-ranked scripted show on the network in the 2019-2020 season.

9-1-1 Season 3 attracted a larger and wider audience than previous seasons, receiving an average of 6.85 million viewers and a 1.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live + Same Day), compared with Season 2, which averaged a 1.37 rating and 6.09 million viewers.

This represented a 12.5 percent increase in viewership over the two seasons.

Here are the answers to your questions about 9-1-1 Season 4, including release date, cast updates, and plot.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of 9-1-1?

The good news is that there is going to be 9-1-1 Season 4 on Fox.

The network announced the renewal of the series for a fourth season back in April.

Fox also confirmed, at the time, that the show’s spin-off series, 9-1-1-1 Lonestar, which premiered on Fox in January, will be returning for Season 2.

According to a statement by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox:

“9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for Fox Entertainment… We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country’s brave first responders, as well as those around the world.”

Release date latest: When is 9-1-1 Season 4 likely to come out?

Fox has not yet announced a release date for 9-1-1- Season 4.

Season 2 of 9-1-1 premiered on September 23, 2018, and ended in May 2019. Season 3 also premiered on September 23, 2019, and ended — after a mid-season break — in May 2020.

Fans, therefore, expected that 9-1-1 Season 4 would premiere on Fox in September 2020.

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ended hopes of a fall 2020 premiere date for the upcoming season.

Production on Season 4 was originally expected to start in the summer of 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced Fox to delay production.

The network has confirmed that the upcoming season will be delayed until 2021.

The current uncertainty about when production will start makes it difficult to predict or guess when the upcoming season will premiere in 2021.

Production on 9-1-1- Season 3 started in July of 2019, three months ahead of the September 2019 premiere date, so production will presumably have to start sometime in late 2020 for an early 2021 release date.

Meanwhile, fans can only hope that the coronavirus pandemic restrictions will be lifted soon.

9-1-1 Season 4 cast updates

Fans can expect main cast members, such as Angela Bassett (as Athena Carter Nash), Peter Krause (Robert “Bobby” Nash), Aisha Hinds (as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson), and Oliver Stark (as Evan “Buck” Buckley) to reprise their roles in Season 4.

Showrunner Tim Minear revealed in an interview with Deadline that Maddie (played by Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) will also return for Season 4.

He also revealed that guest star Brooke Shields could return as Kara Sanford in Season 4.

“So, I would love to bring that character back, and I thought Brooke was great and really just kind of fit into the world of the show just seamlessly. So, yeah, I’d love to bring her back.”

What is 9-1-1- about?

The series follows the lives of a group of emergency responders in Los Angeles who juggle the ups and downs of their personal lives with the hazardous professional lives that involve rushing to dangerous and life-threatening emergency situations to save other people’s lives.

9-1-1 Season 4 plot

Showrunner Tim Minear also told Deadline that 9-1-1 Season 4 will follow Chimney (Keneth Choi) and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

Chimney and Maddie will likely have a baby in the upcoming season

Responding to a question about whether Maddie and Chimney will have a baby, Minear said:

“Absolutely. You know Chimney and Maddie, those characters have earned a little happiness. There’s just not a nicer couple on TV. So, in this case, being a showrunner, I can, by fiat, make babies happen.”

Minear also hinted that a solar storm could happen in Season 4 and that the upcoming season will see a crossover of 9-1-1 and it’s spin-off series, 9-1-1: Lone Star.