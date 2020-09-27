The Purge Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The popularity of The Purge horror movies spawned a television series that has gone for two seasons on the USA Network.

The premise involves a 12-hour time period each year, where all crime, including murder, is legal in America.

With Season 2 having concluded in late 2019, viewers are waiting to see if more episodes will arrive.

Here’s what we know about The Purge Season 3 happening in the future.

This article provides everything that is known about The Purge Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Will there be a third season for The Purge?

As of this writing, it appears The Purge may have met its demise. According to Deadline, both The Purge and Treadstone were canceled by USA Network this past May.

The cancelation report mentions that the TV series acted as a companion to the films and was a breakout hit in the first season. However, they indicate linear viewership was down in-season, despite being a solid demo performer.

Purge has just a 42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer based on 38 critics’ ratings. It also holds a 63 percent audience score based on 263 user ratings.

The RT critics’ consensus is that the show was “bloated and boring” and “proves that not all stories work better on the small screen.”

Even though the USA Network canceled it, other shows have found new life on new networks or streaming platforms. It’s always possible Hulu, Netflix, or one of the many new streaming platforms could keep the series alive.

Release date latest: When does The Purge Season 3 come out?

With the show canceled as of mid-May 2020, there is no release date for The Purge Season 3.

However, there is a final film coming out since the movies have continued to enjoy success at the box office. The newest movie, titled The Forever Purge, was initially set to arrive this past July but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, it appears that fans of the franchise will have to wait until July 9, 2021, to see the fifth and final film.

The new movie is directed by Everardo Gout and stars Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, Leven Rambin, and Cassidy Freeman.

Not much is known about the upcoming movie’s plot, except sources told The Hollywood Reporter it will “take Purge out of its usual metropolitan setting while still dealing with class and race issues” as the previous films have.

The Purge Season 3 cast updates

Season 1 and Season 2 of The Purge on the USA Network featured 10 episodes, each with unique casts.

The first season had Gabriel Chavarria as U.S. Marine Miguel Guerrero and Jessica Garza as his sister Penelope, who is also a cult member. It also included Amanda Warren as Jane, Colin Woodell as Rick Betancourt, Hannah Emily Anderson as Jenna Betancourt, and Lili Simmons as Lila Stanton.

In the second season, viewers saw Derek Luke as Marcus Moore, Max Martini as Ryan Grant, Paola Nunez as Esme Carmona, Joel Allen as Ben Gardner, and Rochelle Ayres as Michelle Moore.

These were main cast members, with many different recurring characters also appearing in both seasons. A few key members from the film franchise also appeared (see spoilers below).

If another network or platform picks up the show for a third season, it’s likely they’d have another unique set of cast members. If any news pops up regarding the show continuing, we’ll have the latest update.

The Purge Season 3 spoilers

Both seasons had ties to the movies, using the theme of a totalitarian government ruling America and allowing for a 12-hour period where all crime is legal. That allows many individuals to go on murder sprees, while others fight for their survival.

While both seasons kept that theme, they had different stories and characters throughout them dealing with Purge night.

The first season was set in the year 2027, meaning it took place between the Anarchy and Election Year films in terms of The Purge timeline.

During the series, Cindy Robinson reprised her role from the films as the Purge Emergency Broadcast System. Ethan Hawke also showed up briefly as a guest star to reprise his role from the first Purge film as security system designer James Sandin.

In addition, the God mask that appeared in the films was used in the show.

As far as Season 3 spoilers, with no news of another season happening, there isn’t any indication of plot ideas or stories.

However, with the way the horror movies have continued to come out and the potential that another network resumes The Purge, fans are hoping there are new concepts to bring into the series.

The Purge Season 1 episodes are available for streaming on Hulu. The Forever Purge arrives in theaters on July 9, 2021.