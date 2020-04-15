9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star renewed by FOX for fall lineup

FOX has renewed both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star for another season. The two dramas garnered a lot of attention, and the network is continuing to bank on the growing popularity.

9-1-1 will be back for a fourth season while 9-1-1: Lone Star will be getting a second season following the renewal news. Both have been strong performers for FOX, and the network has banked on that moving forward.

What will Season 4 of 9-1-1 bring?

Season 3 of 9-1-1 is currently airing on FOX. Typically, filming for the new season begins at some point over the summer for the first half of the show.

Then, the actors take an extended holiday break and resume filming after the new year begins.

While 9-1-1 viewers don’t know how the third season will end, it is going to be on a cliffhanger to warrant the new season. With so many possibilities, the writers have plenty to choose from.

Will Chim (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) move further with their relationship? Will Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) survive until the new season begins?

There is plenty of stories left to tell with the 9-1-1 cast. Everyone has skeleton’s in their closets, and some of them are about to come out. Season 4 of 9-1-1 is set, but when the show starts filming remains to be seen.

What will Season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star bring?

With only 10 episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star aired, there is still a lot to unpack. Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) has put together quite a team in Austin. As they get to know more about one another, stories build.

9-1-1: Lone Star has a diverse cast, and their storylines have touched on real-life issues. Brian Michael Smith had a chance to mirror his life with a transgender episode, which was noticed by fans.

As the writers allow opportunities like this, viewers remain glued to the television, enjoying escapism while also seeing themselves on the small screen.

When 9-1-1: Lonestar will start filming, and when it will air hasn’t been made clear yet. Earlier this year, it aired when 9-1-1 was on hiatus in the same timeslot.

FOX didn’t go into detail about how they plan to go about airing the sister shows in the fall.

For now, all viewers know is that both shows have been renewed. When filming resumes, a date for premieres will likely be available.

9-1-1 is currently airing Monday nights at 8/7c on FOX.