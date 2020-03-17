Is Jennifer Love Hewitt pregnant on 9-1-1?

9-1-1 returned for the second half of Season 3 tonight and viewers are still wondering if Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant.

She is currently paired with Kenneth Choi — who plays Chim — on 9-1-1. Their relationship has been toyed with since Season 2, but this time around things are getting serious.

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt pregnant?

Why 9-1-1 fans are wondering if Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant is baffling. There hasn’t been anything to hint a pregnancy at all.

It doesn’t appear that Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant at this time. There has also been no announcement from her at all. She has not commented about the curiosity among 9-1-1 fans either.

Back when Season 3 began in the fall, 9-1-1 viewers were sure that Jennifer Love Hewitt was pregnant. She wasn’t then, and it looks like she isn’t now.

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt pregnant? #911onFOX — Susan Gabryszewski 🐾❤️🐾 (@sgabryszewski) March 17, 2020

Why do 9-1-1 fans think Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant?

As far as storylines go, it is unclear why 9-1-1 viewers would think Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant. Maddie and Chim are moving into serious territory now, but it has been pretty tame for the most part. In tonight’s episode, she did meet the people who he considers to be his family, which was a pretty big step.

The wardrobe has been a little on the baggy side for Maddie on 9-1-1. That could have signaled a possible bump hiding, which may be why Jennifer Love Hewitt possibly being pregnant could have come up.

Maddie is more modest than some of the other characters played by Hewitt, so that may have also added to the speculation among viewers.

In the episode tonight, Maddie was dressed in a green dress that was semi form-fitting. She did not appear to have a baby bump. Jennifer Love Hewitt would have filmed these scenes earlier this year when 9-1-1 resumed production.

She wasn’t pregnant in the fall when Season 3 debuted, and she isn’t pregnant now.

What will happen moving forward remains to be seen where Chim and Maddie are concerned. She had a lot to work through with her ex-husband and his death at her hands. After the abuse, Maddie had to get her life back. She thought moving to where Buck (Oliver Stark) was would help, but her ex-husband followed her.

Chim has his own issues, but those are being addressed on 9-1-1 now. Maddie just may be the one who he was meant to be with.

9-1-1 airs Monday nights at 8/7c on FOX.