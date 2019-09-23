Is Jennifer Love Hewitt pregnant? 9-1-1 viewers wonder after Season 3 premiere

Jennifer Love Hewitt returned to 9-1-1 on FOX with the Season 3 debut. She plays 9-1-1 operator Maddie Buckley and replaced Connie Britton’s Abby when she left after the first season.

Viewers were wondering if Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant after the first episode of Season 3 debuted.

While it may have been because Maddie was shown with something in front of her or from the waist down, it was likely because, near the end of the 9-1-1 episode, she discussed whether or not she wanted children with Chimney (Kenneth Choi).

One of the storylines on the premiere of 9-1-1 was about a woman who lured another woman into meeting her to get baby clothes. Instead of doing the swap or exchange, the woman who lured the pregnant woman there attacked her and cut the baby out of her abdomen.

The story unfolded and after Maddie was persistent about things, the woman was located and saved. Her baby also made it thanks to a traffic stop conducted by Athena (Angela Bassett).

At this point, it doesn’t appear that Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant. The conversation about children between her and Chimney happened as a result of the call she took, not as a way to write in a real-life pregnancy.

9-1-1 viewers thought it may have been a foreshadowing into a storyline down the road or because she was expecting, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Currently, Jennifer Love Hewitt is married with two children. Her husband, Brian Hallisay was on 9-1-1 as Maddie’s crazy and abusive husband, Doug. She ended up murdering him after he kidnapped her and abused her.

While he is no longer on the show, he is still tied into the romance between Maddie and Chimney as that was one of the triggers that set Doug off. Remember, he stabbed Chim, and viewers wondered if he would recover.

As the season moves on, it will be interesting to see if Maddie ends up pregnant with Chimney’s baby. There is already a lot happening and adding a baby into the mix would throw things into complete overdrive.

9-1-1 airs Monday nights at 8/7c on FOX.