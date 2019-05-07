Jennifer Love Hewitt plays Maddie on 9-1-1. She was a new addition to the show for Season 2, and she came in as the new call center operator and as Buck’s (Oliver Stark) sister.

It has been a whirlwind season for Maddie. After being kidnapped and held hostage by her estranged and deranged husband Doug Kendall (Brian Hallisay), she managed to kill him before he killed her. Despite all of that, Maddie returned to work and has moved on with her life.

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1?

The most recent episode of 9-1-1 revealed that Maddie may want to leave her job at the 911 call center. She is a trained nurse and not seeing or hearing the resolution of the situations she answers calls for has really gotten to her.

In an effort to get her to realize that she does make a difference, several of the people Maddie helped showed up to remind her how important her job is and what she did for them. She was the voice that kept all of these people going and now, Maddie must make an important decision.

Left with a cliffhanger, information about what Maddie will choose won’t come until at least next week. Jennifer Love Hewitt has not indicated that she would be leaving 9-1-1, but that could change at any point.

Was 9-1-1 renewed or canceled?

FOX decided to renew 9-1-1 for a third season. Right now it is unclear who will be sticking around for another season and who may be leaving. There are several situations that leave a way for another season, especially if they aren’t resolved by next week’s season finale.

Bobby (Peter Krause) is on suspension without any indication on when he will return, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) just lost his wife and the mother of his son, and Maddie is unsure about what her next move should be.

Top all of that off with a serial bomber on the loose and previews for the Season 2 finale indicating that someone may be injured or killed when a bomb explodes on a fire truck.

Viewers can expect more information about who is signed on for 9-1-1 Season 3 at some point in early summer.

The Season 2 finale of 9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8/7c on FOX.