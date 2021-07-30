New Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead: What was that strange noise?

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

AMC has just dropped another trailer during its 11 weeks of reveals leading up to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. The short clip revealed plenty of new information — including a strange noise that has some fans wondering what creature it belongs to.

Already, there is plenty known about the final season of The Walking Dead. With 24 episodes confirmed and the entire Commonwealth storyline to explore, viewers would be mistaken to think that was all that was happening.

On top of that, Alexandria is having to deal with the fallout of the Whisperers War that occurred in Season 10 and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) has returned, bringing a new threat with her. The Reapers showed up briefly in Season 10 and are trailing Maggie, apparently intent on destroying her.

While the new clip touched on all of these key elements that are expected in Season 11 of The Walking Dead, there was one short moment in the trailer that has people questioning if another new storyline will also crop up.

What was that noise?

At approximately the 17-second mark, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) shushes his group, who are navigating a subway tunnel after taking shelter from a storm there. Directly after he does that, a loud moan is heard.

There has been plenty of information revealed regarding this excursion to the tunnel. Already, viewers know from the Season 11 synopsis that Alexandria is on a search for supplies and Maggie has a potential plan to achieve this. However, this mission sees them winding up in this subway tunnel.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

And now, it appears that a tunnel filled with plastic-wrapped walkers shown in a previous clip might be the very least of their worries.

While the noise might very well be a walker, who often moans, the sound actually seems to be more animalistic than that. In fact, some suggest that it could belong to a big beast such as a bear.

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t give out much more information regarding what the noise belongs to so it seems likely viewers will have to tune into Season 11 of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Here’s what else happened in the Season 11 trailer

In addition to the strange sound, AMC also dropped plenty of new snippets from the final season in order to tease fans.

The struggle at Alexandria is touched upon briefly and it appears that Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is off to chase “ghosts,” according to Aaron (Ross Marquand). Not long after that, a Whisperer mask is shown, so the potential is there that Carol is tracking down the last of this group.

Maggie also speaks more about the mysterious Reapers and points out just how deadly they are.

Eugene’s storyline involving the Commonwealth is also touched upon as well. Previously, he had been planning to meet with a woman he had spoken to via radio but was taken captive by Commonwealth guards at the rendezvous point instead.

Finally, newcomer Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), a bookkeeper for the Commonwealth, is also introduced.

11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.



"That is God telling us to turn around." #TWD returns August 22nd or stream it early with @AMCPlus starting on August 15th. pic.twitter.com/Oi1xNqD99o — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 29, 2021

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.