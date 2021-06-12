The Walking Dead: AMC announces 11 weeks of new reveals until Season 11 premieres

Promotional poster for Season 10 of The Walking Dead Pic credit: AMC

If fans thought the three new images released for Season 11 of The Walking Dead was an exciting event, you’d better hold onto your hats because things are about to get a whole lot more exciting.

Eleven weeks worth of exciting, in fact.

Posted to AMC’s official Twitter account for The Walking Dead, the network dropped the news that fans could look forward to 11 weeks of new content ahead of the premiere of the final season of the network’s original hit zombie apocalypse series.

11 weeks of reveals until Season 11

The tweet not only revealed the fact that viewers could look forward to 11 weeks of new details regarding The Walking Dead, but it also announced that this exciting new series would be called The Walking Dead: Origins and would do a deep dive into some of the TV show’s most celebrated characters.

The new content would be available from Thursday, July 15 in order to line up with being able to deliver 11 weeks of content before Season 11 of The Walking Dead drops on August 22.

The first installment will take a closer look at Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus. As Comic Book points out, The Walking Dead: Origins “charts the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and features new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, interwoven with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far.”

July 22 will feature Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan). Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will get his chance in the spotlight on July 29 and Carol Peletier’s (Melissa McBride) story will be explored further on August 5.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere in August

Once Origins concludes, fans can look forward the the extended Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

This season is the final installment in the original zombie apocalypse series and will deal with the introduction of a new gigantic group called the Commonwealth. Already, this community has been introduced in Season 10 when Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group went searching for Stephanie, who he had spoken to via radio.

The proper introduction of the Commonwealth was made in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10 when Princess’ (Paola Lazaro) story was explored further. At the end of this episode, the characters in this group were interviewed by members of the Commonwealth’s guard, and their fate was left hanging.

Already, a new character, Mercer, has been announced as starring in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. In the comic book series on which AMC’s show is based, Mercer is considered to be the de-facto leader of the Commonwealth Military.

As of yet, it is unclear if Mercer will be featured among the guards shown in Season 10 so viewers will have to wait until August in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead: Origins will premiere on Thursday, July 15. Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.