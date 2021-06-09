New images are released for Season 11 of The Walking Dead

Key artwork for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is not premiering until August 22. However, AMC has decided to tease viewers by releasing a few new images from the final season of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

The three images give fans a glimpse into what they can expect to see in what is reported to be a bumper season.

Along with a Season 11 premiere episode described as “gigantic,” fans can also look forward to 24 episodes rather than the standard 16.

Already, a new group called the Commonwealth is going to make a big impact on the communities, which was teased in the final bonus episodes of Season 10 of The Walking Dead. And another group called the Reapers will also return.

Now, the new images give viewers a more intimate look at some of the characters and the situations they will be involved with.

Maggie and a small group make a journey to a hangar

Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) made a return to The Walking Dead in Season 10. Her character has been absent for some time, and her return has seen the introduction of a new antagonistic group called the Reapers.

The Reapers appear intent on destroying Maggie and her community.

Two photos shared by Entertainment Weekly potentially show Maggie searching for this group, although this hasn’t yet been confirmed by AMC.

We've got the exclusive first look at the final season of #TheWalkingDead,' and we have questions… https://t.co/1DrGtpwEdD — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 8, 2021

The first image shows Maggie standing behind Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) as they huddle together with Lydia (Cassady McClincy). Surrounding them are walkers and the assumption here is that they are under attack from them.

In the background is a helicopter which has many people speculating that this hangar might belong to the CRM group which rescued Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) from certain death back in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

A second pic also shows the same characters in the same location and many of the walkers are now dead on the ground as Rosita looks at something above them.

Negan fights off walkers

The final image shows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). He is by himself out in the woods and fending off an attacking walker.

Using a crowbar, Negan has hit the walker, but he is still in danger as plenty more members of the undead can be seen in the background of the image.

As yet, it is hard to decipher exactly what this scene means. It could just be a random shot of Negan killing walkers. However, it could also be a shot regarding an important moment coming up in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Viewers will likely have to wait until new footage such as a trailer is released that might shed further light on this situation. Alternatively, they might not find out until the final season premieres.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.