The Walking Dead Season 11: AMC is ‘prepping’ a ‘gigantic premiere’ episode

Promotional poster for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has promised fans that the Season 11 premiere episode is set to be “gigantic.”

With the current storylines playing out in Season 10, viewers can only guess what this will entail. However, already, comic book fans will know that the Commonwealth storyline is about to come to the forefront with the introduction of Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) radio friend, Stephanie.

In addition to this, a new group called the Reapers is also underway thanks to the return of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan). Season 10C will likely delve into these plots before culminating in a dramatic Season 10 finale. Judging by the showrunner’s words, this could likely spill into the Season 11 premiere.

Kang was recently interviewed by Game Radar‘s sister publication SFX Magazine. It was here that she shared the details of the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead.

“We’re in the middle of prepping a pretty gigantic premiere for season 11,” Kang said.

“It’s going to have some action which – even this deep into it all – is hopefully unlike anything people have seen before. We’re always trying to creatively top ourselves, give people a really fun, cinematic experience, while also being true to these characters that people have grown to love.”

Season 11 will be The Walking Dead’s final installment

Cailey Fleming, the young actor who plays Judith Grimes, recently shared an update regarding the commencement of filming of Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Posted to her official Instagram account, Fleming declared that filming had now begun.

This was exciting news for fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series. However, it was also bittersweet as AMC has already officially announced that the eleventh installment will also be the last.

Normally, AMC runs a pretty predictable schedule when it comes to the airdates of its hit drama series. However, as yet, no release date has been set for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. This is due mainly to the delays caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Season 10C of The Walking Dead set to premiere on AMC this Sunday

Of course, viewers still have the Season 10C premiere to look forward to which airs on Sunday night. Although, for those who have access to AMC+, this episode is already available.

Already, viewers know that Maggie’s return will be explored in this episode. In addition, her relationship with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the man responsible for the death of her husband, will come to the forefront as well.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.