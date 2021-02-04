The Walking Dead Season 10C: First episode will have Maggie and Negan cross paths in a ‘chilling’ way

Composite image featuring Maggie Rhee and Negan. Pic credit: @TheWalkingDead/Twitter

Now that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned to The Walking Dead, many fans are wondering whether or not conflict will arise between her and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

New information from TV Line suggests that the pair will certainly cross paths when the hit zombie apocalypse series returns on February 28.

How did Maggie and Negan meet in The Walking Dead?

Previously, the pair were tragically connected after Negan killed Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun) by bashing his head in with his baseball bat, Lucille.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan in The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Since then, Negan has been captured and held captive by the communities. Initially, Maggie did want to kill him after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) refused to complete the task.

However, before she left with her son, Hershel, to spend time with Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) group, she met up with Negan in prison. This meeting resulted in Maggie coming to the conclusion that his life was now so terrible that there was no need to end it.

Since then, Negan has gone on to somewhat prove his worth to the communities, giving him more freedom than what Maggie saw the last time they met.

Now, with Maggie’s return and the fact that Negan has gone a long way to prove himself to the communities, things may very well change in her mind.

Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 10C will ‘upend expectations’

According to TV Line, the premiere episode of Season 10C “upends expectations” when it comes to Maggie and Negan.

In addition, they state that what happens between these characters is “arguably more chilling than letting Glenn’s widow and his killer immediately clash.”

The potential is there that there will be some serious conflict between Negan and Maggie when The Walking Dead returns.

Negan will also get his backstory explained as well in Season 10C and that may somehow be tied up in this conflict. His bat Lucille was named after his wife, who died of cancer. Potentially, Maggie and Negan could have a clash of words that somehow leads to him explaining what happened to his wife.

However, AMC posted images pertaining to this episode to their official Twitter account and this event does not seem to occur until Episode 22.

In addition, Maggie will also catch up with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in the same episode, which may add another layer to this storyline.

Of course, what really goes down in Episode 17 remains to be seen and viewers will just have to wait it out a little while longer in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.