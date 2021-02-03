The Walking Dead Season 10: Hilarie Burton gives fans a sneak peek into her portrayal of Lucille

Hilarie Burton will star as Lucille in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hilarie Burton, who will play Lucille in Season 10C of The Walking Dead, has shared a new image of herself as this character with her official Instagram account.

With the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead fast approaching, fans are eager to catch any new snippet ahead of its premiere date.

Already this week, there has been plenty by way of a new trailer and the key artwork for Season 10C, which is an additional six episodes on top of the usual 16.

Subscribers to AMC+ were also told that they would get to watch the first episode in this part a whole week before everyone else.

So, when Hilarie Burton updated her Instagram account, it was the icing on the cake regarding a productive week so far for news regarding The Walking Dead.

Who is Lucille in The Walking Dead?

While many TV viewers will know of Lucille as the nasty baseball bat that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) used to inflict deadly force, the weapon is actually named after his deceased wife.

The comic books on which the AMC TV series is based offered further insight into this character and it gave readers an explanation as to why Negan was the way he was.

Lucille was diagnosed with cancer prior to the zombie apocalypse. However, as she got sicker, the outbreak occurred. Negan watched her die in hospital but was unable to put her down himself after she reanimated and had to get someone else to do it.

In the TV series, a little more detail beyond that has already been given. Negan previously explained to Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) about his wife, disclosing that she died of pancreatic cancer. He also admitted to having been cheating on her prior to her death.

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are married in real life, not just on the set of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Hilarie Burton is the real-life wife of Jeffrey Dean Morgan

For those that follow Hilarie Burton on Instagram, the news that she is also the real-life wife of Jeffrey Dean Morgan Morgan should come as no surprise.

The pair married in 2019 but have been together since 2009 when they were introduced to each other by Danneel and Jensen Ackles, both of whom starred alongside Hilarie in One Tree Hill. Jeffrey also starred in Supernatural with Jensen.

The pair have two children together and Hilarie has been candid on social media about her problems conceiving.

When the pair are not acting, they like to post about their life on Mischief Farm. Sharing an Instagram account for this, fans can get a look into what the pair are up to, including what they are growing as well as other aspects of farming life.

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return on February 28 on AMC.