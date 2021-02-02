The Walking Dead Season 10: AMC releases new trailer and key artwork

New artwork has been released for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

AMC has just released another new trailer via their official Twitter account for fans who are eagerly awaiting the return of The Walking Dead.

The teaser shows a variety of characters as their voiceovers give clues about where the next installment is headed.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead trailer

The trailer reveals many well-loved characters from The Walking Dead and begins with a still of Carol (Melissa McBride).

“I know this world,” she is heard to say ominously. “The dead. It’s gonna catch up to us eventually.”

Fan favorite, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), then follows, insisting that he has “stuff to do.”

Aaron (Ross Marquand) then insists that they haven’t really helped people, even though they had vowed to before Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) touts that the world is no longer what they remembered.

This theme continues on through the clip, which shows flashes of a sinister eye that appears to turn into that of a walker and other scenes with red highlighting before a clip of Maggie reveals the horrifying detail that her son is missing.

Y'all 👏🏽 aren't 👏🏽 ready 👏🏽 #TheWalkingDead returns Sunday, February 28th on AMC 👀 pic.twitter.com/LAEiOhpl7A — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 1, 2021

Key artwork for Season 10 of The Walking Dead has also been released

Some key artwork for The Walking Dead has also been released by AMC celebrating the upcoming episodes.

Set on a blue background, several key characters are included. Starting at the top is Daryl, followed by Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), all three the largest faces against the darker background. Then Carol and Father Gabriel feature. Below them are Aaron, Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro).

At the very base of the image is the familiar TWD lettering in bright red, giving a decidedly bloody glow to the artwork.

Season 10C will include six episodes

While each season of The Walking Dead usually contains 16 episodes, Season 10 will also have a bonus six episodes on top of the finale, which aired in October of 2020.

The finale saw the return of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) as well as the clash between the communities and the Whisperers.

Season 10C will continue on from these events before the series is concluded in Season 11.

AMC has also released the following synopsis.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return on February 28 on AMC.