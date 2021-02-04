The Walking Dead Season 10C: New images tease upcoming storyline for Maggie and Daryl

Daryl Dixon and Maggie Rhee as they appear in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: @TheWalkingDead/Twitter

Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) has only just returned to The Walking Dead. After taking a sabbatical with Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) group, she returned just in the nick of time in order to help save the communities from the Whisperers and their attacking horde.

With Season 10C airing at the end of the month, AMC has released some new promotional stills to their official Twitter account. These images are from the upcoming episodes, some of which feature Maggie.

Maggie and Daryl share a storyline in Season 10C of The Walking Dead

It appears that Maggie will get to spend some time with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. A couple of images show them together and some others imply they come from the same scenes.

One image shows Daryl and Maggie in a room together and will feature in Episode 17 of the upcoming season of The Walking Dead. They both sit against a concrete wall as they look at each other. Maggie appears to be seated on a sleeping mat, indicating they are taking shelter in this place.

Another image of Maggie attempting to push a door closed to a building containing walkers might give a clue as to why they are bunkered down somewhere dingy.

Maggie and Daryl chat in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: @TheWalkingDead/Twitter

The other images show the pair out in the woods. Only one picture shows them together but they all appear to be linked as they were shared in the one tweet.

The first of these shows Maggie and Judith (Cailey Fleming) walking through the woods. The next shows Daryl as he looks at something off-screen. Finally, the shared image of Maggie and Daryl is shown.

A few more – Daryl & Judith are also here! pic.twitter.com/7iS3etXE1l — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 3, 2021

Disturbingly, in this last shot, Judith is absent and Maggie has a concerned look on her face. However, there is no way to tell what has happened here.

Maggie’s son appears to be missing in the latest season of The Walking Dead

Earlier in the week, The Walking Dead’s Twitter account shared a new teaser clip for Season 10C. Toward the end, a disturbing admission was made.

“We need to get our heads on straight,” Maggie says. “Find our people, find my son.”

This statement potentially indicates that her son, Herschel, has been taken by someone else. So these promotional stills could be of Maggie searching for her son.

As of yet, very little has been released regarding this storyline. This means that viewers will likely have to wait until Episode 17 airs in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return on February 28 on AMC.