The Walking Dead Season 11 tease: Daryl Dixon makes a discovery in an underground tunnel

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

It is a little over a month until Season 11 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC. However, that hasn’t stopped a steady flow of teasers arriving regarding the final installment of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

The latest comes by way of a short clip that sees fan-favorite Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) make an unnerving discovery in an underground tunnel.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will see the communities struggle

It has been revealed via the synopsis for Season 11 of The Walking Dead that the communities will struggle to regroup after the attacks that occurred during the Whisperer War in Season 10.

A part of this will see the groups searching the surroundings for food and supplies, which have been decimated as a result of the conflict with the Whisperers.

Already, the synopses have been released for Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 11, and the first one details how Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group will wind up having to shelter inside a subway tunnel because of inclement weather. Daryl is a member of this group.

The Episode 2 synopsis sees Daryl and his pet, a dog named Dog, alone and searching the tunnel. It appears that the latest trailer is linked to this episode of The Walking Dead.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Latest Season 11 trailer shows Daryl and Dog in the subway tunnel

The short clip sees Daryl and Dog making their way through the subway tunnel. During the course of the trailer, he discovers that this location was used for some time after the zombie apocalypse began.

It is unclear for how long the tunnel was used, but a dead man with a severed arm and a suitcase of cash handcuffed to it could indicate that people were down here from the initial outbreak.

Daryl also notes some graffiti on the wall that reads, “It comes for us all.”

It is unclear yet as to how relevant this graffiti is for this storyline. However, it has featured in enough promos to date that there is even a theory that has been developed that sees some fans wondering if Teddy Maddox’s (John Glover) group from The Walking Dead’s companion program, Fear the Walking Dead, might make an appearance here.

While the writing of the above slogan could be considered similar in style to that of the spraypainted slogan, “The end is the beginning,” seen in Fear, the rest of the graffiti surrounding it is definitely different.

It is this additional imagery that seems to be of great concern to Daryl as he looks at a variety of painted people along another wall.

It really is unclear yet as to how important this scene is regarding Episodes 1 and 2 of The Walking Dead. However, considering just how often this tunnel and the resultant graffiti have featured of late, it seems likely this is vitally important.

Unfortunately, though, viewers will likely have to wait until Season 11 premieres in order to find out more.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.