The Walking Dead Season 11 theory: Teddy’s group will cross over from Fear the Walking Dead

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in the Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

With a new trailer being released for the final season of AMC’s The Walking Dead, some fans are now wondering if there will a Fear the Walking Dead crossover.

While The Walking Dead is currently years ahead of the timeline presented in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, new images of graffiti in the Season 11 trailer might suggest that a group from Fear has managed to turn up in The Walking Dead.

Teddy Maddox leads a cult that likes to use graffiti

Teddy Maddox (John Glover) appeared in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. Heading a cult that was determined to destroy Earth, they used graffiti as a way to get their point across.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“The End is the Beginning,” was the slogan penned by Teddy that featured prominently in the most recent season of Fear.

Written most commonly in capital letters and white spray paint, new graffiti featured in the Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead looks suspiciously like Teddy’s.

‘The End is the Beginning’ slogan shown on the side of a beached submarine in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

New graffiti hints at a crossover

In the teaser for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, two written pieces of graffiti were featured.

In black writing but still in all-caps is, “It comes for us all.”

In addition to this, another written phrase is also shown. While it is hard to read the first line, the following reads as, “He will have to beg for my forgiveness.” These words are written in white as seen in Fear the Walking Dead.

While Teddy tended to have the one catchphrase that he repeated, the fact that the graffiti used in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead are so similar immediately draws comparisons. After all, coincidences such as these are rarely coincidences in the Walking Dead universe.

As of yet, though, there has been no other hint of a crossover between the two shows involving this group.

Considering many of Teddy’s followers likely did not survive the nuclear apocalypse he created, then it seems unlikely they have made the trek from one series to the other.

The timeline is another issue — or is it?

Graffiti that featured in the new trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

The timelines compared

Fear the Walking Dead began a few months before the events that unfolded in Season 1 of The Walking Dead. Things quickly caught up, though, when a massive time jump occurred in order to have Morgan (Lennie James) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) switch shows.

Since then, another massive time jump has occurred in The Walking Dead so the shows are no longer aligned.

However, some suspect that with the nuclear disaster that occurred in the Season 6 finale of Fear, another time jump could be imminent. In addition, while many of Teddy’s group gave the ultimate sacrifice, it is known that some were interred inside a nuclear-safe bunker.

If this is the case, it is plausible that this group emerges years later. If this occurs, it could be assumed that as soon as they discover that everything wasn’t destroyed by Teddy that they continue on in their beliefs that the world should be destroyed in order to become a better place.

Of course, this doesn’t explain why a change to the normal wording has occurred, and only tuning into the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead will likely reveal any further details regarding this particular theory.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.