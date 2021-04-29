Fear the Walking Dead: Who are the ‘end is the beginning’ group?

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Nick Stahl as Riley, and Maggie Grace as Althea, as seen in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 is going to introduce a group of people that have been hinted at previously. However, who are these people, and are they the next big threat?

While they don’t have a known name yet in Fear the Walking Dead, they are known for spray painting the slogan, “the end is the beginning,” in a variety of different places.

As yet, they appear to be a possible threat considering they infiltrated Tank Town and destroyed this community in the first half of Season 6. However, the teaser clip for Episode 11 shows that they might not be as bad as they seem.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

So, who is this group really?

‘The end is the beginning’ group have already shown their presence

As previously stated, members are known to have joined the Tank Town group, and it was them that led to the destruction of the oil rig there. After they blew up a new well, evidence of them being there was seen via their favorite slogan.

In last week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan (Lennie James), along with members of Strand’s (Colman Domingo) group, and other smaller groups, came together to discuss this new threat.

However, before much could be said, disaster struck at Morgan’s community, and many assumed that it was the handiwork of the “end is the beginning” group, also known as the Doomsday Group, on The Walking Dead’s Fandom page. By the end of the episode, it was discovered that actually, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) was the one responsible.

However, during the episode, Dakota (Zoe Colletti) did reveal that this community is believed to live underground. The trailer for Episode 11 appears to confirm this theory as well.

In the clip, a new character called Riley (Nick Stahl) introduces Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) to his location, referring to it as the “Holding.” Further on, the group’s leader, Teddy (John Glover), appears.

John Glover stars as Teddy, as seen in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Already, there is a theory going around that Teddy might have a link back to John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). This is because of something that Fear’s showrunner, Andrew Chambliss, told Entertainment Weekly recently when asked about the remainder of Season 6.

“I think people should go back and look at what John Dorie has said in the first half of the season because it will offer a clue as to one of the big threats in the back half of the season,” Chambliss said.

Previously, a Season 6 clip has also shown Alicia referring to Teddy as the “king of the crazies.” This certainly seems to indicate that although they appear to start off as being friendly, things change at some point in Fear the Walking Dead.

Will this group be the big bad moving forward in Season 6?

Currently, everyone appears to be edgy regarding this new group, and they have certainly shown they can be destructive. But will they really be the “big bad” moving forward in Season 6?

According to an interview that Fear the Walking Dead’s showrunners did with Entertainment Weekly, viewers should definitely consider them as a threat to the communities.

“There’s still a looming threat out there, which are these people that are spray painting ‘The end is the beginning,’ Ian Goldberg said.

“That group is going to rise to the forefront in a really dramatic way in the back half. And it’s going to really test our fractured family of characters because they’re going to have to find a way to reckon with that threat.”

Goldberg also suggested that the fact that the communities are not currently unified will also come into play as Season 6 continues.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.