Fear the Walking Dead theory: New villain is a serial killer known to John Dorie’s father

Garret Dillahunt stars as John Dorie, as seen in Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

While Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead saw the tragic demise of John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), it appears his legacy continues to linger in unusual ways.

Episode 9 saw his wife, June (Jenna Elfman), bring retribution against Virginia (Colby Minifie) and killing her after her daughter, Dakota (Zoe Colletti), shot John and caused his death.

June then donned John’s iconic hat and left Morgan’s (Lennie James) tentative new community.

Now, a new theory links an upcoming antagonist to John’s father, who was a cop just like him.

Newcomer Teddy is a serial killer known to John’s father

While nothing has come up directly yet in the new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, there have been a few tantalizing snippets of an upcoming antagonist that Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) refers to as the King of the Crazies in a previous trailer.

The snippet showed a quick shot of this man’s face, and he has since been identified as a character called Teddy, played by John Glover. They also offer up an interesting theory as to the background of this character as well.

The potential is there that Teddy has a link back to John Dorie by way of his father.

The reasoning behind this is because of something that one of the showrunners for Fear told Entertainment Weekly when asked about what to expect moving forward into the remaining Season 6 episodes.

“I think people should go back and look at what John Dorie has said in the first half of the season because it will offer a clue as to one of the big threats in the back half of the season,” Andrew Chambliss said.

For those that can’t remember, here’s a refresher.

“Women were going missing in the Houston area. Bodies showing up miles away,” John revealed to Rabbi Jacob (Peter Jacobson) about a case that his father worked on.

“The term didn’t exist then, but I suppose the fella doin’ it is what we’d call a serial killer. Detectives found him living on this compound out in the desert with a bunch of people he brainwashed into thinking he was the second coming or somethin’. Really, he was just some two-bit mortician spouting on about death and new beginnings … just a bunch of nonsense dressed up to sound profound.”

John Glover stars as Teddy in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Death and new beginnings

It seems like a long shot to link this serial killer to Teddy, but there does seem to be some crossover between things said by the two men.

In particular, the King of the Crazies — or Teddy — spoke of “Death, destruction, decay” in the trailer that featured him. He also added that “death is inevitable, but from this death comes new life.”

Both of these things sound very similar to what the serial killer that John’s dad was chasing said.

While this conversation may have nothing to do with the upcoming storyline for Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, showrunner Ian Goldberg confirmed that the people who have been spraying the slogan, “The end is the beginning,” is also the same group that will feature in upcoming episodes.

As to how all of this plays out exactly remains to be seen, though, and viewers will have to tune into future episodes to find out more. However, already, it appears more information about the spray-painting group will be revealed in Episode 10.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.