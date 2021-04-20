Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 spoilers: Episode 10 sees a new threat approaching

Lennie James stars as Morgan, as seen in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 gave fans another shocking loss. While last week’s episode saw the heart-breaking death of fan-favorite, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), this week’s episode was a welcome relief with the death of the antagonist, Virginia (Colby Minifie).

Virginia headed a group collectively known as the Pioneers and oversaw many communities that she liked to refer to as her “franchises.” Episode 9 revealed that Virginia did this to protect who everyone thought was her sister, Dakota (Zoe Colletti) but who was actually her daughter.

While Virginia maintained until the very end that every decision she made was to ensure that Dakota survived, she finally met her match in June (Jenna Elfman). Her husband, John, met his fate because of Dakota, and June was not about to let Virginia get away with trying to protect her any longer.

Now, as the series heads into Episode 10, it will be interesting to see how Virginia’s death will affect all of the communities.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 10 synopsis

The synopsis for Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 has been released by Carter Matt and can be viewed below.

“A threat worse than Virginia is on the horizon; Morgan calls for unity and invites all survivors to his settlement, tasking Daniel to keep the peace; however, Daniel will need to face his own challenge in hopes of protecting his friends.”

Already, this threat has been hinted at in Episode 9. Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) warned Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) that he knew something bad but wasn’t prepared to elaborate just then, choosing to leave the community, insisting he would return with proof.

Fear the Walking Dead trailer revealed

Along with the synopsis, a teaser for the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead has also been released.

In it, building of the new community is underway. However, a new threat also seems to be on the horizon.

“We might be facing a threat to our existence,” Morgan says to a gathered group outside the dam walls.

Later on, Luciana (Danay Garcia) announces that they “have a breach.” The undead are then seen breaking through a door, indicating the potential problem that Luciana was alluding to.

The short clip then concludes with Strand behind bars as he insists that he doesn’t know anything.

One snippet also shows what appears to be Grace (Karen David) going into labor, indicating Episode 10 might include a small time jump ahead.

Finally, AMC has also released some promotional images from Episode 10. A selection of which can be seen in the gallery below.

Alexa Nisenson as Charlie – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 10 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 10 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Danay Garcia as Luciana – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 10 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Austin Amelio as Dwight – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 10 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Karen David as Grace, Lennie James as Morgan Jones – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 10 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Christine Evangelista as Sherry, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 10 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC Promotional stills from Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credits: AMC/Ryan Green

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.