Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 spoilers: Episode 11 introduces the ‘King of the Crazies’

John Glover stars as Teddy, as seen in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Ever since a trailer aired prior to Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead that showed Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) referencing the “king of the crazies,” fans have been wondering about this upcoming character.

Little is known about him yet. However, there has been a theory developed that this character, known as Teddy, might have a link back to John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt).

Now, it seems that the wait is over and Episode 11 will finally reveal all.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This new character will be played by John Glover and has only really been seen in the aforementioned trailer. However, since Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead returned, there have been various mentions of an imminent threat from another group, and it seems likely he is at the helm.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 synopsis

Sunday night’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead saw Dakota (Zoe Colletti) being questioned about this new threat on the horizon.

Finally, by the end of the episode, she had remembered something about the group going underground. While this had originally been interpreted by Dakota as the group going into hiding, she later believed that it was a literal interpretation and that the group were hunkered down in a location underground.

According to the synopsis released for Episode 11 by Cater Matt, this also seems to be confirmed.

“An infiltration turns rescue mission as members of the group dig deeper into an underground community.”

The End is the Beginning artwork shown in the Episode 11 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC

Fear the Walking Dead trailer revealed

A trailer released for Episode 11 also explores this group further and reiterates their underground location.

The clip opens with Alicia and her group entering the location via an elevator.

“Welcome to the Holding,” a man says as he steps out. “I think you’re going to like it here.”

This character is played by Nick Stahl and is known by the name Riley in the information included with the promotional stills provided by AMC for this episode.

The group is then led past an interesting piece of artwork that shows a tree without leaves. Written above it in dripping yellow paint is the expression, “The End is the Beginning.”

This is not the first time that fans have been introduced to this saying. Already, this slogan has been found spray-painted across Fear’s landscape. In fact, a spinoff series is also supposed to be in development where this expression also features.

While the clip is very short, it certainly leaves viewers wanting to know more and, unfortunately, they will have to wait a little longer until Episode 11 airs on Sunday night.

AMC has also released some promotional images from Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, some of which can be viewed below.

Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 11 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Fear The Walking Dead goes underground.

Maggie Grace as Althea, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Nick Stahl as Riley – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 11 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.