The Walking Dead final season trailer gives a new horrifying glimpse of The Reapers

Image of the Reapers from the latest trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

AMC has teased fans with a new trailer for the final season of their hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead. Along with snippets of all the regular characters appears to be tantalizing shots of the Reapers.

Previously revealed in the bonus episodes from Season 10C of The Walking Dead, not a lot is known about the Reapers. This is because they are a group that does not appear in the comic book series on which AMC’s show is based.

Now, the new trailer gives a new look at this group including their possible size and a very disturbing thing that they appear to do.

The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer reveals the Reapers

While the teaser is not long, it has certainly given fans of The Walking Dead plenty to talk about.

The 15-second clip opens with a shot of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) then quickly shows some other fan-favorite characters including Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Princess (Paola Lazaro), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura).

Spliced in between these images are various others snapshots. Some graffiti on a wall is shown, along with several Commonwealth guards and a couple of shots of the Wall of the Lost.

However, it is the appearance of the Reapers that has truly gotten people excited.

Shown in a large group, the Reapers walk along a road in the dark, all of them wearing masks.

Previously, it was confirmed this group comes from a military background. Because of this, it was believed that they only wore army fatigues but it appears that they also like dark colors thanks to the latest clip.

Along with their clothing and masks, the other thing to note is that they are all armed, some with what appears to be unique weapons.

Another short — and disturbing — snippet of the Reapers also shows the group walking between several bodies that are hung upside down. It is unclear exactly who these people are or if they are still alive but they are all strung by their feet from tall wooden poles.

While the assumption can be made that the Reapers are responsible for this vile act, it is unclear yet from the clip whether that is the case or not. So, viewers will have to wait until Season 11 of The Walking Dead drops on August 22 in order to find out more.

Image of the Reapers from the Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Who are the Reapers?

As previously noted, little is known yet about the Reapers. Maggie mentions them in Season 10C and one is captured after he attacked Maggie’s group.

While they try to interrogate the Reaper, he ends up killing himself rather than answer any questions. However, he did tell Maggie that someone was after her.

“Pope marked you,” the Reaper said before blowing himself up.

No one knows who Pope is yet but many suspect that he is the leader of the Reapers and that this potentially deadly storyline will continue when The Walking Dead returns.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.