The Walking Dead Season 10C: What did the Reaper say to Maggie in Episode 17?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Okea Eme-Akwari as Elijah, Mike S. Whinnet as The Attacker, James Devoti as Cole, Angel Theory as Kelly, as seen in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC

With the return of Maggie to The Walking Dead, it also appeared that new problems were also coming. Not only does it seem clear that she and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will have further confrontations but a band of military-style baddies is also tracking her from her previous location.

The Season 10C premiere episode of The Walking Dead introduced a new group of characters called the Reapers. A single member of this antagonistic group was shown uttering something to Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) toward the end of Episode 17 and many viewers were unclear of what he said.

The latest installment saw Maggie revealing that although she had previously left to join with Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) group, she ended up joining yet another community. This soured, though, for reasons unknown to viewers yet, as the Reapers came in and destroyed them.

A few survived and they traveled with Maggie as she decided their best chance for survival was to join with Hilltop, of which she had once been a leader. However, she soon discovered that Hilltop had been destroyed during the recent Whisperer War.

During the episode, it became apparent that a single Reaper (played by Mike S. Whinnet) had followed Maggie and was now killing off the remaining members of her group. Ultimately, though, she and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) managed to capture the man.

The man refused to cooperate during the interrogation, preferring to blow himself up than answer questions. Before doing so, he said something to Maggie.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC

What did the Reaper say?

As Forbes points out, what the Reaper said to Maggie was very unclear. While they turned to clarification from AMC as to what was uttered, watching with closed captions also provided the answer.

“Pope marked you,” the Reaper said.

Once people could identify what was said, there was a flurry of activity as everyone tried to work out what the phrase meant.

Is Pope the leader of the Reapers?

The most logical conclusion to make is that Pope is the person who heads the Reapers. It is possibly their last name or the name that they prefer to be known as.

Another alternative is that Pope is merely a member of the group and has a personal vendetta against Maggie for something.

It has already been revealed that Maggie has a dark secret that she is not yet willing to share. Potentially, this will be explored later on in The Walking Dead.

Nothing official has been revealed by either the cast or crew regarding Pope. So, unfortunately, it seems likely that fans will just have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10C will air at 9/8c on Sunday March 7.