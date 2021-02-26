The Walking Dead Season 10C: Lauren Cohan reveals that Maggie has a secret

Lauren Cohan as she appeared at the Californian premiere for Mile 22. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

While Maggie Rhee’s (Lauren Cohan) reason for leaving The Walking Dead was no secret, it turns out that she has returned with one, according to Digital Spy.

Maggie left in the fifth episode of Season 9 of The Walking Dead. At the time, she agreed to leave with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) in order to find out more about her mysterious group.

In real life, the reason this character was written out of the TV series was that Cohan had signed on to star in the ABC series, Whiskey Cavalier. However, AMC always left the door open in the hopes that the actor would return to their hit zombie apocalypse series.

When Whiskey Cavalier was canceled, that’s exactly what Cohan did. So, in the Season 10B finale of The Walking Dead, Maggie came home with a strange companion that was dressed in metal armor and the pair helped to save the communities who were overrun by both the Whisperers and an undead horde.

Now that she has returned, it appears that Maggie is harboring a secret that will take some time to reveal.

“It’s always fun to feel like you’ve got a bit of a secret you’re going to slowly reveal to people as to where she’s been, what she’s been up to, and how she’s been changed, all of which were very, very twisty, and deep and dark in many ways,” Cohan revealed to Digital Spy. “That was something that I’m looking forward to playing and showing.”

What is Maggie’s secret and will it be revealed in Season 10C of The Walking Dead?

The speculation has already begun regarding what this secret could be.

Already, some promotional stills from upcoming episodes of Season 10C have been released by AMC featuring Maggie. In addition, some footage has also been shared that teases Maggie having something to hide.

It is already known that she will feature in Episode 17 that airs on Sunday night. Sharing some time with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), it is here that Maggie talks about her son, Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and what she has told him about his father’s killer, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

While this obviously weighs heavily on her heart, it does not appear that she keeps this a secret from anyone.

Could the Reapers have something to do with Maggie’s secret?

Already, there are whispers of a new group called the Reapers. While it appears that Maggie has returned at the behest of Carol Peletier’s (Melissa McBride) request, it has been discovered that she is fleeing from a group called the Reapers, who killed a majority of her community recently.

The Reapers also seem intent on tracking Maggie down for an, as yet, unknown reason. Potentially, this could all be a part of the secret that Maggie has on the slow-burn. However, viewers will just have to wait to see how everything unfolds in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead Season 10 will return on February 28 on AMC.