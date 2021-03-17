The Walking Dead theory: Daryl will meet up with Leah thanks to the Commonwealth’s Wall of the Lost

Lynn Collins as Leah and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

The Walking Dead has been sharing some intriguing teasers regarding the Commonwealth of late. And, it is because of this that a new theory has been developed that sees Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) being reunited with Leah (Lynn Collins) because of this community.

Leah was first introduced in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. This flashback episode showed a relationship forming between the pair.

Things did not end well as Daryl was forced to choose between Leah and his ongoing search for his missing friend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). By the end of the episode, he had realized his mistake but discovered Leah was gone when he returned to her cabin.

According to Uproxx, the pair might be reunited thanks to a teaser chip showing the Wall of the Lost.

What is the Wall of the Lost in the Commonwealth group?

For those who have read the comic books on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based, the Wall of the Lost is already known to them.

However, for those who have only tuned into the TV series, this massive wall has been erected by the Commonwealth as a show of all those loved ones that have been lost and of whom the community hopes to see again. Those who are seeking to find out more about missing people they know and love pin pictures of them to the wall in the hope that someone else will recognize them and share information — or that the person missing will see an image of themselves and make contact.

In the comics, Michonne (played by Danai Gurira in the TV series) was actually reunited with her daughter thanks to the wall. However, considering that Michonne is currently AWOL and does not have any biological children that are missing in the TV series, this reunion seems unlikely, meaning that some other character may fill this spot.

A short clip posted to Skybound’s official YouTube channel recently teased fans with the introduction of this location. While the main focus of the 11-second clip was a delicious-looking cake, for a brief moment, what is very likely the Wall of the Lost appears.

With Daryl currently on the lookout for Leah and the Commonwealth likely being introduced in Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group’s storyline in next week’s episode of The Walking Dead, it seems possible that AMC is lining up for Leah to make another appearance.

Daryl might also find Connie on this wall

While it seems most likely that Daryl will somehow manage to come into contact with Leah via this wall, there is another possbility.

Connie (Lauren Ridloff) has been missing, presumed dead, for some time now. However, viewers know that she is alive, having been found by Virgil (Kevin Carroll) as she staggered onto the road he was traveling along.

Lauren Ridloff stars as Connie, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

If this pair manages to meet up with the Commonwealth before they find the other communities, there is a distinct possibility that Connie will be the one to pin a picture of Daryl to the wall when she arrives.

Another scenario that AMC might opt for is that Daryl will see an image of himself on the Wall, creating a cliff-hanger end to an episode as viewers have to wait to find out which of these characters posted it.

Of course, another theory also sees Leah being taken by the Reapers, so viewers will likely just have to tune in to find out if any of these theories are correct.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.