The Walking Dead Season 10 spoilers: Episode 20 will explore Princess’ struggle

Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Paola Lazaro as Princess, and Khary Payton as Ezekiel, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

For those who desperately need to know the fate of Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group, Episode 20 will answer your questions.

Previously, Eugene, along with Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and newcomer Juanita “Princess” Sanchez (Paola Lázaro), was captured by soldiers wearing distinctive white armor in the Season 10B finale episode. They had been trying to make contact with the mysterious Stephanie at the time, of whom Eugene had had radio contact prior to that.

Since then, AMC has concentrated on character development episodes that delve into one or two characters at a time.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, now the time has come to explore the fate of Eugene’s group and — for those who read the comics — the final confirmation that the Commonwealth storyline is starting.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 20 synopsis

Carter Matt has released the synopsis for Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 20. Titled “Splinter,” it looks set to delve into Princess’s storyline in particular.

“Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are captured and separated by the mysterious troopers that surrounded them at the rail yard. Claustrophobic with mounting anxiety, Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past, and plans to escape.”

The Walking Dead Season 10C: Episode 20 teaser revealed

Already, this episode looks to be a tense one. However, a trailer further detailing Princess’ struggle has also been released by Skybound’s official YouTube channel.

Since the previous three episodes of the bonus six have focused on individual characters, it comes as no surprise that Princess is the focal point in this one. So far, very little is known about the newly-introduced character and this would be an opportune time to do so as well as advance the storyline.

The teaser concentrates on Princess as she struggles with being taken prisoner by the mysterious new group. Outside, the armored soldiers are seen and can be heard talking but, for Princess, it is all about controlling her anxiety.

In the comments section, fans are already comparing this episode with the storyline at Terminus. And, there is a definite Terminus feel to what has been revealed so far since the group has been divided and placed into shipping containers.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

In addition, the threat of the unknown is another similarity. However, for those who have read the comics, this storyline is likely to be anything like the Terminus one, which involved cannibals.

AMC has also released several promotional stills for Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C, some of which you can view in the gallery below.

Khary Payton as Ezekiel – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 20 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Paola Lázaro as Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 20 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Paola Lázaro as Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 20 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 20 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 20 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Paola Lázaro as Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez- The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 20 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC Gallery of promotional stills for Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season10C. Pic credits: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.