AMC has added a bonus six episodes to Season 10 of The Walking Dead. This places Season 10C as an added extra between the previous season and the upcoming — and final — one.

But, what can fans expect to see in these episodes?

According to an interview with Digital Spy, the series showrunner Angela Kang reveals what will go down in these six episodes.

Season 10C of The Walking Dead will deliver extra content regarding characters

Season 10C is an added bonus. Initially, the network had outlined the storylines for a regular-sized instalment of 16 episodes. However, AMC opted to add in extra episodes after all of this planning had been done.

This means that viewers will, essentially, get a deep-dive into character development.

“We’ll learn more about their past, and, importantly, get a chance to understand how and why they’re moving forward in the way they do, in the next season,” Kang said.

“This is an opportunity we don’t usually get to do – to actually create more story and do a deep-dive at the same time. They are by no means just a bit of information. They’re pretty integral and pretty scary.” Read More The Walking Dead Season 10C: The Reapers explained

Already, viewers are getting a sense of this with the sneak peeks revealed by the network so far.

Episode 17 will deal with Maggie Rhee’s (Lauren Cohan) backstory. This will be done from the present day rather than in flashback sequences.

Episode 18 is expected to be pure flashback by way of what happened to Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in those years between Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) going missing and the time jump that occurred in Episode 6 of the ninth season of The Walking Dead.

Another episode will also delve into Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) backstory regarding his wife, Lucille, who will be played by Jeffrey’s real-life wife, Hilarie Burton.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will also move the story forward

While this may look like Season 10C will be bogged down with backstory, for Kang, the plan is also to move the story forward without actually stepping on the toes of what is laid out for Season 11.

“If you talk about the past, it still has to matter for the present,” Kang explained.

“Any time we’re flashing back, or talking about things in the past, there’s definitely fallout from that in the future. And that will drive more plot going forward.”

For example, with Maggie’s time away from the communities explored in Episode 17, a new threat by way of a group called the Reapers is also introduced. This will be a way to further the current-day storyline along with delving into Maggie’s past. It will also be a way to tie in with Maggie’s reasoning for returning to the communities after all this time.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.